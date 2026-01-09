Rovio and Sega unite Angry Birds licensing under global transmedia strategy 

The agreement builds on Sega’s 2023 acquisition of Rovio and signals a long-term expansion strategy for the Angry Birds IP.

Consumer products and location-based entertainment will now follow a single global licensing strategy.

The partners will pursue direct licensing deals worldwide, with priority markets including the US, UK, and Japan.

Rovio and Sega have signed a global licensing agreement that will see the Angry Birds brand consolidated under Sega's transmedia licensing operations.

The move follows Sega’s acquisition of Rovio in 2023 and is positioned as a step toward strengthening long-term growth and expanding the Angry Birds universe worldwide.

The new setup also establishes a unified global strategy across consumer products and location-based entertainment, while enabling Rovio and Sega to pursue direct licensing partnerships worldwide, with a particular focus on the US, UK, and Japan.

To support the strategy regionally, the partners will deploy a network of specialist licensing agents for consumer products across key markets, including the EU, the Middle East, South Korea, Latin America, China and Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and India.

Transmedia focus

The move forms part of a long-term investment in the Angry Birds brand and comes ahead of the release of The Angry Birds Movie 3 on December 23rd, 2026. Sega’s transmedia strategy is expected to drive global licensing opportunities around the film.

“We are incredibly excited about the opportunities that come with uniting our licensing activities with Sega,” said Rovio VP of transmedia Hanna Valkeapää-Nokkala. “This contributes directly to our transmedia goals with the Angry Birds IP.

“Together, we are more capable of providing amazing experiences, products, and location-based entertainment to even more Angry Birds fans in more locations around the world, and across many different touchpoints.”

Sega EVP and global head of transmedia Justin Scarpone commented: “Angry Birds is an IP cherished worldwide, and this marks an incredible opportunity to explore fresh, innovative avenues to propel the brand to unprecedented heights.

“By fully integrating Angry Birds into Sega's global licensing framework, the combined strength of these organisations is poised to unlock the brand’s true potential. Fans and partners can look forward to a renewed chapter for Angry Birds that’s stronger, bolder, and more supported than ever before.”

