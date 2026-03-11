Rovio’s Beacon tech "indispensable" to its own games but less compatible with Sega’s

Rovio’s Beacon is "indispensable" to its own games but hasn’t translated to Sega's catalogue as well as expected.

Rovio’s Beacon tech suite is "indispensable" to its own games but hasn’t served Sega’s catalogue as initially expected.

Sega’s latest financials revealed a 55% decline in operating income over the first nine months of the fiscal year and highlighted Rovio as a factor in the results. It was said that Sega took a $200 million impairment loss on Rovio and that the Angry Birds maker had "found it difficult to advance its initially planned business development".

Further details on the post-acquisition environment have since emerged through Sega’s associated earnings call, which took place in February and has since been translated this March. The call addressed one question about compatibility between Sega and Rovio.

"First, Beacon was built for the free-to-play casual games that Rovio excels in, and it remains an indispensable system for operating Rovio’s titles," Sega explained.

"Our objective was to strengthen effective operations and global rollout by applying this system to Sega’s mobile titles for core users. However, upon actual installation with existing live titles, we found that the operational and marketing methods and approaches significantly differ from Rovio titles and new mobile games are yet to fully exploit Beacon.

"Consequently, we have unfortunately not achieved the level of results that had been expected prior to the acquisition."

Sega acquired Rovio in 2023 for $737.5m.

On call

Elsewhere in the earnings call, Sega assured investors that there are new titles and DLC from "mainstay IP" on the way in the 2027 fiscal year, coming from Japanese and European studios. Transmedia efforts like The Angry Birds Movie 3 and the fourth Sonic the Hedgehog movie were also addressed, due to release in December 2026 and March 2027 respectively.

Sega confirmed plans to develop merchandise and campaigns for characters featured in the Sonic movie in tandem with the film’s release, expecting an increase in licensing revenue.

"The earnings scheme for Sonic the Hedgehog 4 will be the same as the previous Sonic movies. For The Angry Birds Movie 3, unlike the Sonic movies, our involvement will be limited to a partial investment," Sega explained.

"We choose the optimal method for each project from options including licensing out. From the perspective of our transmedia strategy, we make decisions with the aim of securing revenue for the IP as a whole, including related businesses, regardless of whether we directly invest in the movie."

Rovio and Sega united Angry Birds licensing under a global transmedia strategy this January. At Pocket Gamer Connects London, we asked Rovio’s VP of marketing Luis de la Camara about Sega’s influence on the upcoming Angry Birds film.