Amazon Web Services outage impacts Clash Royale, Pokémon Go, Fortnite, Roblox and more

The outage originated from a server issue in AWS’s Northern Virginia data centre.

AWS identified DNS resolution problems affecting DynamoDB requests in the US-EAST-1 region.

Services across games, streaming, and social platforms were hit by the disruption.

AWS says it is seeing “significant signs of recovery” as systems begin to stabilise.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is facing a widespread outage disrupting a number of the world's most popular websites, platforms and games.

Down Detector reported outages affecting major games including Clash Royale, Roblox, Pokémon Go, and Fortnite.

Other impacted apps and services across platforms include Duolingo, WhatsApp, Steam, PlayStation Network, Xbox, Apex Legends, Rocket League, Dead by Daylight, Reddit, Zoom and Slack.

Global outage

AWS has confirmed that the outage stems from a server issue in Northern Virginia, where Amazon reported major errors affecting DynamoDB requests in the US-EAST-1 region, disrupting gaming and streaming services across the East Coast.

“We are seeing significant signs of recovery,” said AWS in a more recent update. “Most requests should now be succeeding. We continue to work through a backlog of queued requests. We will continue to provide additional information."

Earlier, the AWS status showed ‘Disrupted,’ but it has since changed to ‘Degraded,’ indicating that the servers are gradually returning to normal operation.

The official Fortnite Status page noted that there was an outage "affecting serveral services on the internet" that is also impacting Fortnite log-ins.

"We're investigating this now, and will update you when we have more details," the company said in a post.