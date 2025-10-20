Survey: One in four game professionals laid off in the past year
|Date
|Type
|Companies Involved
|Key Datapoint
|Oct 20, 2025
|report
|InGameJob
|26% of professionals laid off
- Marketing saw the highest exit rate, with 24% leaving the games sector entirely.
- 15% have been job hunting for over a year or remain unemployed.
- 50% report suffering from professional burnout.
- 41% are developing personal projects alongside their full-time roles.
In the past year, 26% of professionals in the games industry faced layoffs, with game designers, artists, and quality assurance teams being the most affected.
That's according to a new survey from InGame Job and recruitment platform Values Value, which showed that 24% of marketing professionals left the sector altogether, marking the highest rate of career exits across all roles.
Moreover, the report found that 15% of professionals have been searching for jobs for over a year or remain unemployed. Among junior-level workers, 39% left the games industry between 2024 and 2025.
Shifting focus
Salary remains the leading priority for 87% of professionals, reflecting growing financial concerns across the industry.
Half of all respondents reported experiencing burnout, while 41% are simultaneously working on personal projects outside their main roles.
Interest in hyper-casual game development is at an all-time low, with only 1% pursuing it.
The Big Games Industry Employment Survey gathered insights from 1,650 professionals across 85 countries. You can access the full report here.