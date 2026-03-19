Values Value and InGame Job launch 10th annual survey tracking global games industry employment

The 2026 edition examines salaries, layoffs, AI adoption and career mobility

Survey remains open until June 1st with results due later this year

Initial findings to be revealed at Gamescom Dev in August

Values Value and InGame Job have launched the 10th edition of the Big Games Industry Employment Survey which tracks labour market trends across the games industry.

The annual study delves into employment conditions in game development, drawing responses from thousands of professionals worldwide.

Values Value said this year's edition will examine key areas such as salaries and bonuses, hiring and layoffs, career mobility, working conditions, AI adoption and overall employee satisfaction.

The survey is available here and will remain open until June 1st, with initial findings set to be presented at Gamescom Dev in August. A full report will be published in November on both the InGame Job platform and the Values Value website.

Industry backing

Values Value is conducting the research alongside InGame Job, with support this year from exclusive partner Mellow. Additional partners include Scorewarrior, Tribe and industry organisations such as gamescom dev, DevGAMM and Global Game Jam.

“Ten editions in, and the question that drives us hasn't changed: what is actually happening in this industry, beyond the headlines? A decade of data doesn't just tell you where the industry has been - it tells you what the signals mean," said Values Value founder and InGame Job co-founder Tanja Loktionova.

“We built this survey because the games labour market deserves rigorous, independent research and a shared, honest reference point for salaries, hiring dynamics, and working conditions.

“Right now, when AI adoption, layoffs, and career mobility are all in flux, that picture matters more than ever. Every response makes it sharper.”