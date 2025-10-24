Sensor Tower secures new investment for generative AI insights

Market intelligence firm Sensor Tower has secured strategic investment from South Korean investment banking firm Shinhan Securities.

The funds will be used to accelerate the company’s ambitions on product innovation on web and Gen AI datasets. Shinhan Securities joins existing investors Riverwood Capital, Paramark Ventures, and Bain Capital Credit.

Sensor Tower claimed that it has grown revenue at a compound annual rate of 60% over the past five years.

AI transformation

“Sensor Tower is excited to partner with Shinhan Securities as we continue our quest to provide top brands, agencies, gaming publishers, and investors with the most actionable insights across the digital ecosystem,” said Sensor Tower CEO Oliver Yeh.

“This investment allows us to deepen our leadership in Generative AI insights, including expanding our visibility into how AI is impacting every corner of the digital economy. By integrating cutting-edge AI technologies directly into our platform, we’re empowering customers to unlock richer insights and maximise the value of our market-leading intelligence on the world’s digital landscape.”

Shinhan Securities global equity team lead Damian Kang commented: “We are pleased to partner with Sensor Tower, a company at the forefront of digital intelligence and analytics.

“Our investment underscores Shinhan’s commitment to supporting category-defining technology companies that are driving digital transformation worldwide. Especially in the era of AI and digital transformation, the value of data is increasing, and this value is defined by depth, timeliness and usability of data in connection to user's decision making.

“We believe Sensor Tower's unique data capabilities and global reach position it as a long-term leader in this space.”

