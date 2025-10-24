Scopely releases Monopoly Go Chat app

Scopely has released a new Monopoly Go Chat app on the App Store and Google Play for players of the hit game.

Monopoly Go has been one of the biggest blockbusters launched on mobile in recent years, generating more than $5 billion as of May 2025.

The new messaging app is designed for players to stay connected with friends, family and teammates. Users can talk and text, create or join groups, compete in community challenges, and get notifications when teammates need help.

The app appears to operate like a regular messaging platform. It’s unusual for games to launch their own chat apps, instead operating guilds and chat in-game or on other websites and owned social channels like Discord.

Such a move could potentially give Scopely a closer connection with its audience, with direct-to-consumer practices increasingly utilised by mobile publishers.

The Monopoly Go Chat app chat is currently available in select countries including France.

Top 50

Scopely recently ranked fourth in the PocketGamer.biz Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2025 list. The publisher operates a portfolio that includes Stumble Guys. Star Trek Fleet Command, Yahtzee with Buddies, Marvel Strike Force, Scrabble Go, and others.

Earlier this year it also acquired Niantic’s games business, including Pokémon Go, Monster Hunter Now, and Pikmin Bloom, as well as their respective teams, for $3.5 billion.

