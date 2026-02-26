Scopely brings Hello Kitty and Friends to Monopoly Go in limited-time crossover

Fan favourite mini games including Partners, Treasures and Racers receive a Hello Kitty themed makeover.

Players can build Hello Kitty attractions, dig for themed collectibles and race character-inspired cars.

The event introduces nine collectable stickers, themed shields, dice and emojis.

Scopely has unveiled a limited-time collaboration with Sanrio to bring Hello Kitty and Friends characters to Monopoly Go.

Taking place from March 10th to 29th, the event will introduce themed mini games, collectibles and cosmetic items inspired by Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, My Melody, Keroppi, Pompompurin, Pochacco and Kuromi.

Players can expect to take part in special versions of fan favourite modes including Partners, Treasures, Racers and Deluxe Drop, each redesigned with Sanrio-themed visuals and rewards.

New offerings

In Partners, users will team up to build Hello Kitty attractions, while Treasures is set to feature themed digging environments and collectables. Racers will see players powering character-inspired cars across colourful tracks.

The collaboration also adds a nine-piece Hello Kitty and Friends sticker set, themed shields, dice and emojis, alongside in-game tokens with customisable accessories through the new Style Token feature.

“Our players have a deep love for Hello Kitty and her friends, and that passion inspired our teams to approach this collaboration with incredible care,” said Scopely president of games Victor Diaz-Roig.

“From our fan-favourite mini-games to striking visual details, our developers hand-crafted every part of this experience to honour the optimism and kindness of Hello Kitty and Friends within the charming Monopoly Go universe, creating something truly special and full of surprises for our players.”

The collaboration is starting one month into Pets Season, the latest Monopoly Go theme packed with players' pets and tokens like Pip the parrot.