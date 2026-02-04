Scopely launches Monopoly Go Pets Season with charity-driven challenge

Scopely challenges players to pass GO five million times to unlock charity donations.

ASPCA and RSPCA are set to benefit from Monopoly Go’s Play with Purpose initiative.

All players who pass GO during the challenge unlock a cat-themed shield.

Scopely has launched its first-ever Pets Season for Monopoly Go, connecting in-game play with real-world support for animal welfare organisations.

The limited-time season runs from February 4th to April 7th and introduces pet-inspired characters, boards and cosmetics, while a Play with Purpose community challenge runs until March 4th.

Scopely said the challenge is designed to task players, known as Tycoons, with collectively passing GO more than five million times. If the milestone is reached, Scopely will increase its donation to animal welfare charities.

This includes the ASPCA in the United States and the RSPCA in England and Wales. All players who pass the GO tile at least once during the challenge will also unlock a cat-themed shield.

New ways to play

Pets Season introduces Scottie, Mr Monopoly’s canine companion, alongside new characters such as Duke, the aristocratic cat and Pip the parrot. The update also debuts Style Tokens and Accessories, a new customisation system for player avatars.

In a first for the game, the season includes a community-driven sticker set inspired by real player pets. More than 12,000 animals were submitted via the game’s Discord community, with nine selected to appear in the game.

“At Scopely, everything we do is guided by our mission to inspire play every day,” said Scopely's president of games, Victor Diaz-Roig. “Pets Season reflects how we continue to evolve Monopoly Go! as a living game - introducing new innovations, community-driven content like our first sticker set inspired by real player pets, and fresh ways to play together.

“We’re also proud to extend the impact of play beyond the game to support enrichment and recovery for animals in need.”