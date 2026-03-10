Scopely celebrates 15 years with more than $15bn in lifetime revenue

Scopely is celebrating its fifteenth anniversary.

The publisher has generated more than $15bn in lifetime revenue and 150bn hours played.

Mobile games giant Scopely is celebrating its fifteenth anniversary with over $15 billion in lifetime revenue.

The Monopoly Go maker has amassed more than 150bn hours played, said to represent more than 16 million years of connection. "Hundreds of millions" of players are reached each year, with Scopely’s portfolio of games having surpassed 2bn downloads.

Of Scopely’s player base, 55% play every single day.

15 years and counting

Scopely was founded in 2011 as a small team that worked in an LA-based office. In 2026, the company operates globally across 30 countries with more than 3,000 employees.

Since setting out 15 years ago, Scopely has expanded across platforms and genres, its portfolio representing major brands from Monopoly to Pokémon to Star Trek.

This portfolio, with Monopoly Go at the helm, has helped net Scopely almost 400 awards and honours, including Best Publisher at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2025 and top billing in this week’s Top 30 US Game Makers 2026.

This success has come as the payoff for years spent raising capital, releasing multiple hit games, and seven years of development on Monopoly Go before its 2023 launch. The title has since raked in over $6bn in player spending - a feat achieved faster than any other mobile game.

And, within the past year Scopely has made major acquisitions like Niantic’s Pokémon Go and Loom Games’ Pixel Flow.

"When Scopely was founded 15 years ago, there was no blueprint or guaranteed path to success - only a belief in the power of play, its ability to bring people together, and that great games can stand the test of time," the company shared in a blog post.

"From the beginning, we set out to build not just games, but always-evolving experiences and communities that could mean something to people for years to come. That meant caring deeply about players, committing to iteration, and taking a long-term view in an industry that moves and changes quickly.

"The path was not linear, and it was marked by breakthrough moments, as well as hard lessons along the way. It meant playing to win, not just in the short term, but over years."

Scopely’s first game was Dice With Buddies. Six of the publisher’s games have been live for over 10 years.

Each live game is expected to mark the celebratory 15-year milestone "in a way that feels authentic to its players and its community".