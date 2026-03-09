The Top 30 US Game Makers of 2026

See The Top 30 list »

The United States is one of the largest hubs for global games developers and publishers in the world - home to the likes of Scopely, Microsoft, Zynga, EA, Activision, Take-Two, Bethesda and many more. In fact, after years of M&A, many of the biggest players have become entangled together.

But the industry has been through some challenging years - and many mass layoffs and closures in the space have stemmed from the US.

Meanwhile, in the mobile games arena, countries like China, Türkiye and Vietnam have become hotbeds of activity, investment and, most importantly, success over the past few years. Much of the mobile business buzz can often stem from these regions.

So how is the US’s mobile games industry doing? The US still has major established companies and a few surprisingly quiet ones - which you might discover for the first time on this list. There are also developers that have raised tens of millions of dollars over the years, some of which perhaps aren’t quite ready to make the Top 30.

For all the noise coming out of those aforementioned countries - which is earned, of course - US developers excel in some key categories, are innovating in areas like UGC, and have IP that has been able to scale around the world. Or, in some cases, they have been able to scale external entertainment franchises, also built in the US, globally to great success.

As always with these lists, there are the game makers that don’t quite make the cut. This Top 30 is designed to show a selection of exciting companies operating in the US mobile games space right now and give a sense of where the sector excels.

But there are other companies, some that have been around for over a decade, that still operate and keep the lights on profitably. After a challenging few years, while fresh innovations, hot new releases and strong growth are great, keeping afloat profitably is also worth shouting about.