Scopely launches Monopoly Go Chat app worldwide

Users can message one-to-one or in groups of up to 20 friends.

The standalone app doesn't include IAPs or ads.

Scopely has launched a new standalone Monopoly Go Chat app worldwide on mobile.

The publisher said the platform is designed to provide players a way to communicate and strategise with friends and teammates. Users can message one-to-one or create group chats with up to 20 friends.

Community building

The app doesn’t currently include any IAPs or ads. Further updates bringing new features and experiences are set to come to the app in future.

Scopely said a standalone chat app meant it could provide a more reliable technical experience for messaging without competing demands on the core game environment.

Prior to launch, the app had been in soft launch in France. Check out our full list of the top games in soft launch here.

Scopely recently crossed the $15 billion revenue milestone across its portfolio, 15 years after the company was founded. A key driver of that growth has been Monopoly Go, which surpassed $6 billion from player spending earlier this year in record time.

Scopely representatives will be attending Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona on June 14th to 15th. Register for the big show here.