52 top mobile games in soft launch: Angry Birds Rush, Coin Master - Board Adventure, Kingdom Rush Battles, and more
In this regular feature, we add the most interesting new mobile game soft launches for you to keep an eye on - or even try for yourself - as you look for learnings and inspiration that could inform your own development journey.
This list is ordered by soft launch release date. Games that exit soft launch - whether reaching global release or being cancelled - will be removed.
This soft launch list is brought to you in association with Jam City.
Jam City is an award-winning mobile entertainment company providing unique and deeply engaging games that appeal to a broad, global audience. The company is the creative powerhouse behind some of the industry’s highest-grossing games, which have been downloaded by nearly 1.5 billion players around the world. Jam City’s megahit narrative-based, RPG mobile game Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery was recently awarded a prestigious Webby Award for “Beyond Hogwarts”, its highly-imaginative, massive game expansion showcasing the company’s strength in delivering innovative, triple-A iterative content. Learn more at www.jamcity.com.
Last updated: September 14th, 2025
Angry Birds Rush
Developer: Rovio
Where: United States
Platforms: App Store
Live since: August 31st, 2025
Latest Update: Version 1.23.0 (September 1st, 2025)
Angry Birds Rush blends the classic slingshot gameplay with runner-esque mechanics in this different take on the IP. It also takes inspiration from Coin Master and Monopoly Go by being able to raid other players’ flocks by slingshotting the birds into them.
Merge Casino: Sweepstakes
Developer: Redemption Games
Where: United States
Platforms: Google Play
Live since: August 27th, 2025
Latest Update: Version 0.1.9 (September 11th, 2025)
Redemption Games takes the popular merge puzzle genre and combines it with a casino theme with Merge Casinio: Sweepstakes.
Icy Hearts: Merge & Story
Developer: Microfun
Where: Canada, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Turkey
Platforms: App Store / Google Play
Live since: August 26th, 2025
Merge games specialist Microfun has soft-launched its latest game: Icy Hearts: Merge & Story. The title follows a familiar formula - protagonist Quinn and her daughter leave for a fresh start and it's your job to rebuild their home one room at a time.
Match Around
Developer: Playrix
Where: Australia, Canada, India, Indonesia, United States
Platforms: Google Play
Live since: July 29th, 2025
Latest Update: Version 0.15.0 (August 12th, 2025)
Playrix has another puzzle game in soft launch: Match Around. The title blends together match-3 and match-2 mechanics, as well as including the classic renovation gameplay.
Golf Star 2
Developer: Com2uS
Where: Australia, Canada, Philippines, Puerto Rico, Singapore, United Kingdom, United States
Platforms: App Store / Google Play
Release date: August 9th, 2025)
Live since: Version 1.0.0 (September 8th, 2025)
Take part in 1v1 real-time matches against players around the world in Com2uS’s soft-launched Golf Star 2.
Havisham Park
Developer: Metacore
Where: Havisham Park
Platforms: Google Play
Live since: August 1st, 2025)
Latest update: Version 0.2.1 (August 13th, 2025)
Metacore has tested a number of mobile games this year as it looks to expand out of its flagship title Merge Mansion. One of the latest games to hit soft launch (and that hasn't yet gone offline) is Havisham Park.
The studio's titles typically spend a few weeks in testing before being taken offline.
Drive Ahead! TeamUp
Developer: DoDreams
Where: Australia, Canada, Finland, United Kingdom, United States
Platforms: Google Play
Live since: August 6th, 2025
DoDreams is back with Drive Ahead: Teamup, a new addition to the IP that brings the same car fighting gameplay and adds special powers into the mix.
Kingdom Rush Battles: TD Game
Developer: Ironhide Games
Where: Canada, Indonesia, Philippines, Uruguay
Platforms: App Store / Google Play
Live since: July 29th, 2025
Latest Update: Version 0.7.8 (August 29th, 2025)
Ironhide is back with the Kingdom Rush IP again with Kingdom Rush Battles: TD Game - another tower defence title, this time with a focus on PvP battles.
Warline: Sniper Strike
Developer: Lilith Games
Where: Australia, Bermuda, Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Puerto Rico, United Kingdom, United States
Platforms: Google Play
Live since: July 25th, 2025
Chinese developer Lilith Games has soft-launched its latest title, Warline: Sniper Strike, blending the studio’s expertise in 4X strategy with sniper action.
Hole Stars: Puzzle Game
Developer: Moon Active
Where: India, Philippines
Platforms: App Store / Google Play
Live since: July 22nd, 2025
Latest update: Version 220000.1.3 (August 29th, 2025)
Moon Active appears to be taking on Homa with Hole Stars: Puzzle Game, a puzzle game in which players guide a growing black hole around levels, consuming everything in sight.
Coin Master - Board Adventure
Developer: Moon Active
Where: Canada, India, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Sweden
Platforms: App Store, Google Play
Live since: July 9th, 2025
Latest update: Version 3.5.2211 (September 7th, 2025)
After Scopely took inspiration from Coin Master for Monopoly Go, Moon Active is now taking cues from the Savvy Games Group-owned publisher by adding board game and dice roll mechanics in a follow-up to its hit mobile title.
Bingo Universe: Bingo Puzzles
Developer: SciPlay
Where: Israel, Philippines, Ukraine, United States
Platforms: Google Play
Live since: July 9th, 2025
Latest update: Version 1.1.0 (August 7th, 2025)
SciPlay’s Bingo Universe takes traditional Bingo and adds puzzle-based gameplay, missions, level progression and a variety of powerups and boosters as players race against the clock to complete each level.
Autogun Heroes Go
Developer: Nitro Games
Where: Australia, Canada, Finland, Indonesia, Philippines, United States
Platforms: App Store / Google Play
Live since: July 1st, 2025
Nitro Games has soft-launched Autogun Heroes Go, a new expansion of the IP. This time, the title features bullet-hell gameplay and jetpack combat.
Goddess Order
Developer: Kakao Games (PixelTribe)
Where: Australia, Canada, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore
Platforms: App Store (currently offline) / Google Play
Live since: June 22nd, 2025
Latest update: Version 0.2.0 (July 14th, 2025)
Kakao Games’ Goddess Order is a side-scrolling, pixel art mobile action RPG developed by PixelTribe, currently in soft launch in Malaysia.
Big Farm Homestead
Developer: Goodgame Studios
Where: United States
Platforms: Google Play
Live since: June 18th, 2025
Latest update: Version 0.8.1854 (September 10th, 2025)
Big Farm is one of Goodgame Studios’ second most successful mobile release, behind Empire: Four Kingdoms. The developer is returning to the IP with Big Farm Homestead, with players charged with restoring three family farms, looking after crops and animals, and uncovering the truth behind the polluted lake.
Updates
On our check on July 13th, the title is no longer available in India and has soft-launched in the US. It has also received a new trailer (above). You can see the old video below.
Pure Crime
Developer: Miniclip
Where: Philippines
Platforms: App Store / Google Play
Live since: June 5th, 2025
Latest update: Version 500021 (August 8th, 2025)
Miniclip is the latest publisher to take a GTA-like to mobile, soft-launching Pure Crime: Gangster Shooting in the Philippines. Players hit the streets and build their empire in this open-world title featuring random events, spontaneous shootouts and police chases.
Trailer Park Boys Match
Developer: East Side Games
Where: Australia, Philippines, United Kingdom
Platforms: App Store / Google Play
Live since: June 4th, 2025
East Side Games is back with Trailer Park Boys Match, another take on the TV IP. This time, the studio is bringing the licence to the match-3 realm.
Sonic Blitz
Developer: Rovio
Where: Brazil / Philippines
Platforms: App Store / Google Play
Live since: June 2nd, 2025
Latest update: Version 1.3.1 (August 4th, 2025)
Described as the “fastest collectible card game" (naturally), Rovio’s Sonic Blitz has players build up their decks of characters from the Sonic franchise and take on others in matches that last up to three minutes.
Defend the Castle: Card TD
Developer: Zynga
Where: Australia, Canada, Finland, Philippines
Platforms: App Store / Google Play
Live since: June 2nd, 2025
Latest update: Version 2.0.1 (September 12th)
Defend the Castle: Card TD is a new soft-launched mobile game from Zynga-owned Empires & Puzzles developer Small Giant Games. The title blends tower defence and deck-building, with players able to team up or create an alliance to repel hordes of zombie enemies.
Fury of the Three Kingdoms
Developer: 37Games
Where: Canada, Puerto Rico, United States
Platforms: App Store / Google Play
Live since: May 14th, 2025
37Games’ Fury of the Three Kingdoms brings the strategy IP to the Western market, featuring a “fast-paced” battle system, both landscape and portrait modes, and the ability to team up with allies to conquer the world.
Tile Blast - Triple Match
Developer: ByteDance
Where: Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, Zimbabwe
Platforms: Google Play
Live since: May 8th, 2025
Latest update: Version 1.4.0 (September 12th, 2025)
Despite pulling back from major investment in games, ByteDance is back with the soft-launched puzzle game Tile Blast - Triple Match, which currently features more than 2,000 levels.
Game of Thrones: Dragonfire
Developer: Warner Bros.
Where: Austria, Denmark, Finland, Indonesia, Malaysia, Norway, Philippines, Sweden, Switzerland
Platforms: App Store / Google Play
Live since: May 1st, 2025
Latest update: Version 25.9.39542 (September 11th, 2025)
The Game of Thrones IP gets another mobile adaptation with Dragonfire, a strategy game in which players lead their house, forge alliances, command armies and lay claim to the Iron Throne. Players can collect, hatch and train dragons, explore the region of Westeros and build and upgrade their own stronghold.
Puzzling.com
Developer: Miniclip
Where: United Kingdom
Platforms: App Store / Google Play
Live since: April 30th, 2025
Latest update: Version 1.2.1 (August 19th, 2025)
Miniclip has soft-launched a collection of puzzle games, aptly named Puzzling.com, developed by UK developer Supersonic Software. Featured games include Crossword, Sudoku, Picture Cross, Codeword, Word Search, and more.
Cozy Coast
Developer: InnoGames
Where: Australia, Austria, Canada, Germany, Philippines, Switzerland, United Kingdom
Platforms: App Store / Google Play
Live since: April 9th, 2025
Latest update: Version 1.5.43 (September 8th, 2025)
Strategy games specialist InnoGames has headed in a different direction with its latest game: Cozy Coast: Merge Adventure. This time, it’s taking on the merge puzzle genre, complete with a narrative focus and renovation mechanics.
Paint Brawl: Color of War
Developer: Miniclip
Where: Australia, Austria, Canada, Germany, Philippines, Portugal, United Kingdom
Platforms: App Store / Google Play
Live since: April 17th, 2025
Latest update: Version 0.0.17 (August 28th, 2025)
Miniclip’s new title Paint Brawl: Color of War is a 4v4 multiplayer shooter heavily inspired by Nintendo’s Splatoon series. As well as taking out opponents, players must work together to paint the most territory to win.
Find Simon's Cat
Developer: Tactile Games
Where: Philippines, United States
Platforms: Google Play
Live since: April 7th, 2025
Latest update: Version 0.23.0 (May 27th, 2025)
Tactile Games is once again licensing the Simon’s Cat IP for new hidden object game Find Simon’s Cat. The title currently has dozens of levels with challenges to test the eye, as well as daily puzzles and special events.
Disney Magic Match 3D
Developer: Jam City
Where: Argentina, Chile, Germany, Mexico, Philippines, United Kingdom, Uruguay
Platforms: App Store / Google Play
Live since: March 31st, 2025
Latest update: Version 4.0.0 (August 28th, 2025)
Jam City has tapped the Disney licence for puzzle title Disney Magic Match 3D, starring popular characters from its films such as Toy Story, Aladdin and Moana. The title is currently available for pre-registration ahead of a global launch.
Spanky's Zombie Slayer
Developer: Lightheart Entertainment
Where: Finland, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, United States
Platforms: Google Play
Live since: March 20th, 2025
Latest update: Version 1.2.3 (September 12th, 2025)
Status: A new app page was launched on June 19th, 2025.
Lightheart Entertainment’s Spanky's Zombie Slayer is a shmup style action game in which players take control of the titular protagonist and slay hordes of zombies.
Update: Slayboy has been renamed to Spanky's Zombie Slayer and has adopted a more retro pixellated art style in a recent update. You can see the new images above and the old creatives below.
Netflix Puzzled
Developer: Netflix
Where: Australia, Chile, Finland, New Zealand, Poland
Platforms: App Store / Google Play
Live since: March 4th, 2025
Latest update: Version 6.1.0 (September 8th, 2025)
Every platform needs words and/or numbers games these days. The New York Times has them, LinkedIn too. Now Netflix is combining words and numbers with Netflix Puzzled, featuring daily logic and word games that can be played offline or online.
Update: The store creatives have been updated with new visuals and dark mode. You can see the new images above and the original creatives below.
Tetris Block Party
Developer: PlayStudios
Where: Australia, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Finland, India, Israel, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Sweden, Ukraine, United Kingdom
Platforms: App Store / Google Play
Live since: January 31st, 2025
Latest update: Version 0.29.0 (August 27th, 2025)
PlayStudios’ Tetris Block Party promises the classic gameplay of Tetris with a modern twist. The title lets players challenge friends in PvP battles, and attack and steal from friends as seen in titles like Coin Master and Monopoly Go.
Garena Free City
Developer: Garena
Where: Algeria, Argentina, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, Morocco, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam
Platforms: App Store / Google Play
Live since: December 4th, 2024
Latest update: Version 1.1.1 (August 21st, 2025)
Taking inspiration from Grand Theft Auto, Garena Free City sees players freely roam the city, whether that’s taking part in missions including assassinations and undercover operations, or hanging out with friends.
Crown of Bones
Developer: Bravo Games
Where: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Malaysia, United Kingdom, United States
Platforms: Google Play
Live since: November 1st, 2024
Latest update: Version 21.6.70 (June 27th, 2024)
Described as a casual strategy game with a touch of humour from, Bravo Games soft-launched title Crown of Bones has players battling through diverse landscapes from arid deserts to villages.
Players can upgrade their skeletal king and squad to overwhelm their opponents and collect treasures, all while competing on leaderboards with users worldwide.
Update: This game was previously listed under Puzza (Century Games), but is now listed under Bravo Games.
Bloom City Match
Developer: Rovio
Where: Canada, Denmark, Finland, Philippines, Poland, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom
Platforms: App Store / Google Play
Live since: October 17th, 2024
Latest updates: Version 0.29.1 (September 12th, 2025)
Stepping away from the Angry Birds IP, Rovio has soft-launched Bloom City Match, a puzzle and renovate title that sees players tasked with reviving the city’s fortunes.
FruitFall!
Developer: Zynga (Gram Games)
Where: Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Israel, Spain, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States
Platforms: App Store / Google Play
Live since: October 29th, 2024
Latest update: Version 0.11.3 (August 22nd, 2025)
FruitFall!, developed by Zynga-owned Gram Games, is a new puzzle game that features merge mechanics. Players must drop fruits onto the same kind of fruit and ultimately crack open crates, frozen fruits and save animals to complete levels.
Updates
FruitFall! has undergone some art style changes. Above is the new trailer on the Google Play store, below are the older images.
Foundation: Galactic Frontier
Developer: FunPlus
Where: Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, Thailand, United Kingdom, United States
Platforms: Google Play / App Store (pre-registration open)
Live since: September 2024
Latest update: Version 1.10.10.170481 (September 4th, 2025)
FunPlus has soft-launched its latest strategy game, this time in a sci-fi setting with Foundation: Galactic Frontier.
Update
As of our check on July 13th, 2025, Foundation: Galactic Frontier looks to have had a revamp with all new creatives showing different gameplay elements. You can see the new creatives above and the old images below.
Sonic Rumble
Developer: Sega / Rovio
Where: Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, Netherlands, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Turkey, Sweden
Platforms: iOS / Google Play
Live since: August 9th, 2024
Latest update: Version 1.3.0 (August 29th, 2025)
Sega and Rovio’s first partnership is here with Sonic Rumble. The party game, in the vein of Fall Guys and Stumble Guys, sees the famous cast of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise compete in this 32-player party title featuring a multitude of game modes and themes.
Check out our Sonic Rumble interview with Rovio here.
Updates:
Version 1.0.1 (October 11th, 2024) introduced a new co-op Battle mode, seven new stages, custom matches, the Special Rumble mode, new enemies, a subscription feature, shop items and improve the UI.
Version 0.9.1 (September 12th, 2024) saw Sonic Rumble roll out into additional soft launch countries: Belgium, Brazil, Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden.
Top Goal
Developer: Nordeus
Where: Argentina, Australia, Canada, Colombia, Hong Kong, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Serbia, Singapore, Taiwan
Platforms: App Store and Google Play
Live since: July 29th, 2024
Latest update: Version 1.18.1 (September 2nd, 2025)
Take-Two-owned Top Eleven developer Nordeus has soft-launched a new football title called Top Goal under separate publisher accounts Nordeus LLC and Nordeus Belgrade. The online real-time PvP football game has players create their squads, build their football city and compete to top the league.
Aqua Match
Developer: Playrix
Where: Australia, Canada, India, Indonesia, Japan, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Serbia, South Korea, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States
Platforms: App Store / Google Play
Live since: July 26th, 2024
Latest update: Version 0.240.1 (August 14th, 2025)
Playrix has soft-launched match-3 title Aqua Match on India’s App store. Much like its other titles, the game also features decorate mechanics that sees players create their “dream aquarium”.
The title was initially available under another developer name on Google Play, Max GO, which has seen the title available on the platform in Australia, Canada, India, Indonesia and the United States. It's now listed under the Playrix account.
Updates:
As of our regular update on September 11th, and with the Google Play version of the title moving from Max G0 to the Playrix account, it looks as though new screenshots have appeared. Below you can see comparisons. Top is an old image, below that is a new screenshot. The app icon for Google Play has also been refreshed.
Version 0.160.0 (July 5th, 2024) added the Pirate's Treasure team competition, the Knight Clash to battle 50 players, and three new aquariums: Prehistoric Era, Wizard's Room, and Train Station.
Mistland Saga
Developer: Wildlife Studios
Where: Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Sweden, Turkey, United Kingdom
Platforms: App Store / Google Play
Live since: July 15th, 2024
Latest update: Version 1.34.0 (July 3rd, 2025)
From Wildlife Studios, Mistland Saga sees players enter a fantasy world where they can explore a variety of locations, including dungeons and forests, all while completing quests and earning rewards.
November saw some updated artwork on the Google Play page, which you can see below.
Updates:
Version 1.25.0 (November 18th, 2024) introduced Leagues, where players can compete against other adventurers. It also added new lore to Nymira, new Missions, and various balance improvements, visual enhancements, new quest types and bug fixes.
Version 1.18.0 (September 10th, 2024) added Daily Challenges for more rewards, smoother combat animations and other balance improvements and bug fixes.
Version 1.16.0 (August 26th, 2024) introduced new Tower Retry Tokens to help players imptrove their Tower scores, a new Blindness spell to dodge attacks, and Challenges to claim more rewards.
Subway Surfers City
Developer: SYBO Games
Where: Australia, Canada, Denmark, Indonesia, Ireland, Netherlands, Philippines, Sweden, United Kingdom
Platforms: App Store / Google Play
Live since: July 11th, 2024
Latest update: 1.26.0 (September 8th, 2025)
The next edition of one of the world’s most downloaded mobile games ever, Subway Surfers City promises to bring an arcade runner quest with "super-charged visuals, new characters, thrilling missions and more".
Updates:
Version 1.16.0 (September 25th, 2024) introduced the new Sunrise Boulevard district, drones, and various gameplay updates.
Version 1.15.0 (August 28th, 2024) added Mystery boxes with a guaranteed jackpot, a new daily deals section in the shop, imporved ad gifts and bonus boxes for watching ads. The new season between August 31st to September 30th will feature a new surfer and a new board.
Version 1.14.0 (August 8th, 2024) introduced a new season, surfer, boards and trial, and general player experience and performance improvements.
Austin's Odyssey
Developer: Playrix
Where: Australia, Canada, Ireland, India, Serbia, United States
Platforms: App Store / Google Play
Live since: May 13th, 2024
Latest update: Version 4.1.0 (September 11th, 2025)
Playrix has soft-launched Austin's Odyssey, featuring the star of the Gardenscapes and Homescapes games. The title sees Austin and Rachel explore different locations around the world, uncover artefacts and collect treasure. As usual, Austin’s Odyssey features match-3 gameplay.
Update:
As of our check on March 30th, 2025, Playrix has updated its Google Play store creatives. You can see the new images above and the old ones below.
Battle Guys: Royale
Developer: Kitka Games
Where: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Finland, Greece, Indonesia, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Spain
Platforms: App Store / Google Play
Live since: May 8th, 2024
Latest update: Version 0.45 (August 23rd, 2025)
From Stumble Guys developer Kitka Games - which sold that title to Scopely back in September 2022 - comes the studio’s latest title Battle Guys: Royale. This time, the team is taking on the battle royale genre in what it describes as the “most streamlined, easy-to-learn - hard-to-master battle royale game available in 2024”.
Updates
As of our check on March 30th there has been a new trailer release and new features. As Kitka Games noted in its March 12th version 0.38 update: "Everything changed".
Version 0.36 (October 4th, 2024) included stat boosts for gear, gun rebalancing, a new ping system for players to mark locations for teammates, five new skins, new map locations, and more.
Version 0.35 (September 13th, 2024) added music into the game, new characters, improved performance and bug fixes.
Version 0.30 (May 31st, 2024) featured a new swimming mechanic, new default skins and variants, and improved performance across devices.
Version 0.29 (May 23rd, 2024) added map improvements, grenade cooldowns, updated kill feed icons and other general improvements and bug fixes.
Roomscapes
Developer: Playrix
Where: Australia, Canada, India, Indonesia, United States
Platforms: Google Play
Live since: April 23rd, 2024
Latest update: Version 1.3.8.0 (September 11th, 2025)
As spotted by MobileGamer.biz, Playrix has soft-launched yet another ‘scapes game in Roomscapes. The title looks to feature the same puzzle and renovate gameplay the series is known for, with players unlocking and decorating more than 500 rooms.
Updates
As of our check on October 7th, 2024, Playrix has added new images to the store page. You can see the new images above, and the previous ones below.
Elf Islands
Developer: Plarium
Where: Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Indonesia, Israel, Netherlands, Philippines, Ukraine, United Kingdom
Platforms: iOS / Google Play
Live since: January 19th 2024
Latest update: Version 1.7.2 (July 11th, 2025)
From Plarium, Elf Islands has players explore mythical islands, where players must farm, craft goods and build, renovate and decorate a new home to survive in the mysterious land.
The game currently includes more than 200 quests, minigame puzzles and a “unique” chat feature to build relationships with friends.
Updates:
Version 1.3.0 (August 13th) added three new islands, new stories to uncover, and various gameplay improvements and optimisations.
Disney Realm Breakers
Developer: JoyCity
Where: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, France, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Philippines, Singapore, Spain, Turkey, Thailand, Vietnam
Platforms: Google Play
Live since: January 29th, 2024
Latest update: Version 20018 (August 29th, 2025)
JoyCity is tapping Disney IP - including Aladdin, Pirates of the Caribbean, Toy Story, The Incredibles and more - in strategy game Disney Realm Breakers, which combines base building and merge gameplay.
CSR 3 - Street Car Racing
Developer: Zynga
Where: Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, South Africa
Platforms: iOS / Google Play
Live since: January 10th, 2024
Latest update: Version 0.24.0 (September 12th 2025)
According to AppMagic estimates, CSR 2 has generated approximately $775 million to date. Zynga will be hoping its newly soft-launched CSR 3 - Street Car Racing can achieve similar success, as the title brings back the drag racing hit for another entry. Players can race and build their dream car collection, with cars from world-renowned manufacturers like Ferrari, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche to collect.
Updates:
Version 0.15.0 (September 3rd, 2024) reimagined the Studio environment, where players can admire, upgrade and customise their cars. Improvements were also made to Takedown, as well as a number of bug fixes.
Version 0.14.0 (August 13th, 2024) featured Takedown, in which crewmates can capture territory in a dynamic map. Other additions included camera improvements, re-worked pre-race graphics, quality of life enhancements to Crews, and bug fixes.
Version 0.12.0 (June 10th, 2024) added a variety of features, including improved race visuals, an updated studio environment to upgrade and customise cars, a rebalanced game economy and a streamlined campaign. Other additions included an updated narrative, celebratory sequences to highlight campaign progression, performance optimisations, and bug fixes.
Questbound
Developer: Playrix
Where: Australia, Canada, India, Indonesia, United States
Platforms: Google Play
Live since: October 30th, 2023
Latest update: Version 12.5.2 (August 13th, 2025)
Taking a break from the puzzle and simulation genres, Playrix’s Questbound sees the developer adventuring into the RPG space. Players must build a team of champions to explore the world, fight enemies and monsters, and build their own city.
Crozzle
Developer: MAG Interactive
Where: Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States
Platforms: iOS / Google Play
Live since: December 21st, 2023
Latest update: Version 1.43.1 (September 2nd, 2025)
Crozzle is a crossword game developed by MAG Interactive. The title has players solve puzzles without a timer, while playing against an opponent. The title also includes leaderboards and has players travel the world and decorate new locations as they progress.
Ricochet Squad
Developer: Nice Plans Studio
Where: Canada, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Philippines, Poland, Singapore, Sweden, United Kingdom
Platforms: iOS / Google Play
Live since: September 23rd, 2023 (Google Play)
Latest update: Version 1.19.0 (September 11th, 2025)
Status: Ricochet Squad has been taken offline by My.Games and relaunched as a new app under the publisher Nice Plans Studio. We interviewed the team here.
Ricochet Squad from Nice Plans Studio is a top down 3v3 co-op hero shooter set in the near future, where each character has their own specialist abilities, tools and weapons. Each map is destructible and interactive, enabling players to alter the landscape around them. Each match lasts two to three minutes, with users able to team up with real friends or matchmake with other players online.
Updates
Version 1.11.0 (December 30th, 2024) featured a new tutorial and begininng sequence, revised story dialogue for "deeper immersion", and added new content including a new hero, map, Obelisk modifier, and more.
Version 1.10.0 (September 6th, 2024) introduced a new hero: Magnus, a Death Blast Match Modifier, an in-game shop for exclusive items and upgrades, and account linking.
Version 1.7.0 (July 18th, 2024) featured new customisation options, a Laser Match Modifier, and an in-match info button.
Version 1.6.0 (June 8th, 2024) added daily drops, a reworked Profile Road to track progress and achievements, new game modes Hunt and Flash, enhanced AI opponents, and new Match Modifiers.
Version 1.5.0 (April 25th, 2024) features new Hero perks, first aid kits, a new Zone Control map called Rift Station, and an MVP of the match to show the stars of each match.
Version 1.4.0 added new in-battle achievements, UI and camera changes, the ability to check quest progress on the victory screen, and various technical fixes.
Version 1.3.0 added career quests, hero dialogues to reveal more about their backstories, and updated gameplay, which included adjusted hero abilities to balance gameplay.
Oh my Anne
Developer: Neowiz
Where: Canada, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States
Platforms: iOS / Google Play
Live since: November 27th, 2022
Latest update: Version 5.4.2 (June 19th, 2025)
Oh my Anne is a match-3 game based on the popular novel Anne of Green Gables, and sees players progress through the story by completing levels.
Interspersed with the match 3 elements, Oh my Anne features decoration and makeover elements, falling in line with several other Match 3 titles that have also incorporated mechanics from other genres. What makes Oh my Anne different is the fact that it takes inspiration from a classic novel.
Updates
Version 3.4.0 (July 18th, 2024) featured episode 24: "Joy of Harvest Part 1", and a new Tea time event.
Version 3.3.0 (May 30th, 2024) introduced episode 23: "After the Rain Comes Sunshine Part 1".
Version 3.2.1 (April 25th, 2024) added a new chapter called 'Revealed Truth', Diana's Dressing Room and other various game improvements and adjustments to the title's puzzle difficulty.
Rainbow Six Mobile
Developer/Publisher: Ubisoft
Where: Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Mexico, Poland
Platforms: iOS / Google Play
Live since: May 12th, 2022
Latest update: Version 1.6.001 (September 9th, 2025)
Status: This game has been delayed to beyond March 2025.
One of Ubisoft’s flagship series, Rainbow Six Mobile takes the franchise to mobile with a competitive, multiplayer first-person shooter. The game features 5v5 matches based on Rainbow Six’s classic Attack vs. Defence game modes, and includes destructible environments, as well as special abilities and gadgets for each unique operator.
Ubisoft says the game has been adapted to mobile with shorter matches and sessions, while players can customise the controls in the HUD to fit their playstyle.
After the title's rollout to further territories was put on hiatus, with development on new content additons stopped while it addressed player feedback, the title saw a revamp on November 12th with its Ice Storm Season.
The update has commenced phase one of the game’s return, dubbed the "technical test." This is the first of three phases on Rainbow Six Mobile’s journey to global launch.
A new trailer has been released here:
For comparison, you can view the announcement trailer below:
Updates
Version 1.3.0 (November 12th, 2024) has seen an overhaul of the game. Ubisoft introduced a new economy with no tickets, a new soft currency called Renown, and Choose your Operator unlocks.
Meanwhile, new modes were added including Onboarding - Restaurant, Arcade - Team Deathmatch, Quick Play - Bomb Rush, Ranked Mode and Limited-Time Modes.
There's also a new progression system, reward track, private matches, and seasonal content, including a new Battle Pass and daily/weekly Challenges.
HypeHype
Developer: HypeHype
Where: Worldwide (early access)
Platforms: iOS / Google Play
Live since: February 2021
Latest update: September 10th, 2025
HypeHype, from the Supercell-owned developer of the same name and formerly known as Frogmind, offers a platform for players to create their own games. Focusing on user-generated content, making games requires no coding, and each new game can be shared with the community.
The title supports online multiplayer, leaderboards, chat, live streaming and video clips. It’s currently available in soft launch across Finland, Canada and the Philippines.
Updates
A May 2024 update saw HypeHype launch creator earnings through engagement-based payouts and in-game purchases.