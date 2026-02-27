New kids gaming hub Netflix Playground soft-launches in the Philippines

The new Netflix Playground app targets preschool and kindergarten-age children with toddler-friendly activities.

Peppa Pig, Sesame Street and Dr Seuss IP power the interactive line-up.

Activities span puzzles, memory matching, colouring and basic cause and effect play.

Netflix has soft-launched a new kids-focused gaming hub in the Philippines called Netflix Playground as it continues to expand its interactive entertainment offering.

Designed for preschool and kindergarten-age children, Netflix Playground brings together a collection of toddler-friendly minigames and activities based on well-known characters.

The app is currently available to Netflix members in the Philippines at no additional cost and is ad-free, with unlimited access included as part of a standard subscription.

Moreover, the experience features interactive content inspired by franchises such as Peppa Pig, Sesame Street and several Dr Seuss properties. Activities range from simple puzzle solving and memory matching to colouring, sticker creation and basic cause and effect play.

Shifting priorities

According to the app description, children can bake cakes with Peppa Pig, explore jungle environments with Horton, complete jigsaw puzzles with StoryBots and practice pattern recognition in interactive Sneetches-themed games.

The launch signals Netflix’s continued push into games as part of its broader content ecosystem, with a focus on extending its family and kids brands into interactive formats. More minigames are expected to be added to Netflix Playground over time.

