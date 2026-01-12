Hot Five: Four years of Savvy Games Group, Pixel Flow’s seven-figure investment, and how soft launch is changing in 2026

To help get you primed and ready for another week in mobile gaming, we’ve curated the biggest stories you need to know from the last seven days.

1) Fast-growing hybridcasual puzzle game Pixel Flow nets seven-figure investment

Hybridcasual game Pixel Flow has secured a few million dollars in its seed investment round, PocketGamer.biz understands.

Following rapid growth of the mobile puzzle title, said to have reached seven figures in daily revenue, the funding round has seen participation from Arcadia Gaming Partners’ Akin Babayigit and early stage fund e2vc.

2) Soft launch is changing in 2026: How and where should you release your game?

Ahead of their panel on soft launches at Pocket Gamer Connects London, marketing consultant Matej Lancaric and RZAIN Consulting CEO Claire Rozain shared predictions for the future of soft launches in 2026.

"If you’re launching a midcore game aimed at a male audience, Poland is still one of my favourite picks. However, Poland might not be the best fit for a female-oriented casual game," said Lancaric.

Rozain recommended: "Forget Canada and Australia. Match your game's core monetisation to a region's user behaviour."

3) Savvy Games Group CEO Brian Ward talks four years of growth, major acquisitions and what comes next

Marking Savvy Games Group’s fourth anniversary, CEO Brian Ward spoke with us about Savvy’s early days, 2026 ambitions, and future acquisitions.

"Savvy’s strategy and the support of our shareholders remain unchanged. We want to be a place for the world’s most ambitious game makers to come and create, and we continue aiming to convene the best talent, teams, and game communities across the globe," he said.

4) Former Boss Fight Entertainment team launch new studio Sunwise Games

Boss Fight Entertainment’s former core team has founded Sunwise Games, led by Irin Berry.

Rather than dispersing after Boss Fight closed under Netflix, the 30-person team chose to form an independent studio, bringing an average of 14 years’ experience per developer.

5) Block Blast reaches 70m daily active users and 300m monthly active users worldwide

Hungry Studio's Block Blast has officially hit 70m daily active users and 300m monthly active users globally.

It’s evolved from a single-mode puzzle game into a multi-mode flagship since launching in 2021.