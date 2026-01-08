Block Blast reaches 70m daily active users and 300m monthly active users worldwide

The puzzle title has evolved from a single-mode game into a multi-mode experience since launching in 2021.

Block Blast! is now live in over 200 countries and regions.

Hungry Studio views experimentation as the foundation of long-term product development.

Hungry Studio's flagship title Block Blast has reached 70 million daily active users and 300m monthly active users worldwide.

The company said the milestone is supported by a year-long experimentation system that ran more than 10,000 A/B tests across gameplay, progression, and user experience.

Built on classic block-based mechanics, Block Blast! is described as a drag-and-match experience designed for long-term engagement. Since it launched in 2021, the game has evolved from a single-mode puzzle into a multi-mode title.

Hungry Studio said it plans to deepen its long-term investment in AI across its roadmap, using it to support platform and monetisation, experimentation, and development while keeping player experience central to its strategy.

Global reach

The company claimed that Block Blast! is currently live in more than 200 countries and regions, ranking number one in the Puzzle category in over 40 markets.

"Block Blast! may look simple, but it is powered by an extensive A/B testing framework," said Hungry Studio VP of brand and marketing Jason Wang. "We view experimentation as the foundation for understanding players, optimising experience quality, and building products that last.

“In 2025 alone, our team ran more than 10,000+ A/B tests, with over 300 experiments running in parallel each day. We also developed our own user behaviour simulation platform, Block AI, which enables high-density automated testing before new versions go live.

“Thus, we have reduced the likelihood of post-launch experience issues by more than 50%, while significantly improving iteration efficiency."