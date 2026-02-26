Tencent reportedly in talks to take small stake in Block Blast! developer Hungry Studio

Block Blast! reached 70m daily active users and 300m monthly active users by the end of 2025.

Hungry Studio was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Tencent is reportedly in talks to acquire a small stake in Block Blast! developer Hungry Studio.

As reported by Bloomberg, discussions have been ongoing for several months and could result in an investment announcement soon, although no final decision has been made.

The company said the title is currently live in more than 200 countries and regions, ranking number one in the puzzle category in over 40 markets.

Strategic moves

Shenzhen-based Tencent has a long history of strategic minority investments across the games sector, including stakes in Riot Games, Shift Up and studios behind major global franchises, further cementing its influence across mobile and PC.

However, the company recently shut down its TiMi Montreal studio less than five years after it was established, without releasing a game.

Tencent and Hungry Studio both ranked in our Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2025 list.