Ukie and Tencent expand Games Growth Programme with 30 UK studios in new cohort
- Participants receive expert-led support on strategy, investment readiness, operations and international expansion
- Tencent leaders will share insights on building sustainable studios and navigating global publishing markets
- The initiative is backed by the new £30m Games Growth Package under the UK’s Modern Industrial Strategy
Ukie has partnered with Tencent and the Department for Business and Trade to reveal 30 UK studios selected for the second year of the Video Games Growth Programme.
The programme operates as a games industry accelerator, offering an Accelerator track for emerging studios and a Scale-up track for established companies seeking further growth.
Participants receive expert-led training from Player One Consulting covering strategy, investment readiness, operations and international expansion.
The programme also includes sessions with Tencent leaders on building sustainable studios and navigating global publishing markets. The initiative is supported by the new £30 million ($40.2m) Games Growth Package.
Selected studios
- Dash Games
- Derailed Arts
- Dink
- Fireslug Studios
- Flora Games
- Games Alchemist
- Grace Films
- Grave Mistake Games
- Hyperfocus Games
- Miami Avalon
- Outer Pixels
- Panda Cat Games
- Seventh Disorder
- Slap-Bang! Digital
- South Westerly Games
- Team Folon
- Wise Monkey Entertainment
Scale-up companies
- Atelier 11
- BetaJester Ltd
- Chokepoint Creative
- Cloth Cat Games
- COPA
- Goldborough Studio
- Kando Factory
- Mercurial Dance
- Pretty Cool Games
- Rarebit Studios
- Second Star Games
- Sing King Karaoke
- Sun & Moon Studios
“The UK’s video games sector is a powerhouse of growth, high‑skilled talent and global reach. Generating over £2 billion in GVA and expanding faster than the wider creative industries, it fuels jobs and exports nationwide," said UK minister of state, department for business and trade Sir Chris Bryant.
“Backed by our Modern Industrial Strategy - including the new £30 million Games Growth Package - the UK is strengthening regional clusters, supporting new studios and titles, and securing its position as Europe’s leading games market.”