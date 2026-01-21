Ukie and Tencent expand Games Growth Programme with 30 UK studios in new cohort

Participants receive expert-led support on strategy, investment readiness, operations and international expansion

Ukie has partnered with Tencent and the Department for Business and Trade to reveal 30 UK studios selected for the second year of the Video Games Growth Programme.

The programme operates as a games industry accelerator, offering an Accelerator track for emerging studios and a Scale-up track for established companies seeking further growth.

Participants receive expert-led training from Player One Consulting covering strategy, investment readiness, operations and international expansion.

The programme also includes sessions with Tencent leaders on building sustainable studios and navigating global publishing markets. The initiative is supported by the new £30 million ($40.2m) Games Growth Package.

Selected studios

Dash Games

Derailed Arts

Dink

Fireslug Studios

Flora Games

Games Alchemist

Grace Films

Grave Mistake Games

Hyperfocus Games

Miami Avalon

Outer Pixels

Panda Cat Games

Seventh Disorder

Slap-Bang! Digital

South Westerly Games

Team Folon

Wise Monkey Entertainment

Scale-up companies

Atelier 11

BetaJester Ltd

Chokepoint Creative

Cloth Cat Games

COPA

Goldborough Studio

Kando Factory

Mercurial Dance

Pretty Cool Games

Rarebit Studios

Second Star Games

Sing King Karaoke

Sun & Moon Studios

“The UK’s video games sector is a powerhouse of growth, high‑skilled talent and global reach. Generating over £2 billion in GVA and expanding faster than the wider creative industries, it fuels jobs and exports nationwide," said UK minister of state, department for business and trade Sir Chris Bryant.

“Backed by our Modern Industrial Strategy - including the new £30 million Games Growth Package - the UK is strengthening regional clusters, supporting new studios and titles, and securing its position as Europe’s leading games market.”