Ukie partners with Tencent for second year of the Video Games Growth Programme

Curriculum covers funding, business strategy, operations, team management, and global expansion.

Ukie has partnered with Tencent and the UK Department for Business and Trade to launch the second year of its Video Games Growth Programme.

The programme is aimed at helping ambitious UK studios expand their creative and commercial potential.

Building on a first year that supported 27 graduating studios, the programme is returning with two tailored tracks to support different stages of development.

The Accelerator track is designed for emerging studios preparing to make their first major leap in growth, while the Scale-up track targets more established companies with strong growth potential that are looking to expand further.

Providing support

Participants will gain access to expert-led sessions, mentorship, and investor connections, with a curriculum focused on business strategy, funding, operations, team management, and international expansion.

Applications for the Ukie Video Games Growth Programme will run from September 15th to October 20th, 2025.

“We’re delighted to launch the second year of the Video Games Growth Programme, empowering the next generation of start-ups and scale-ups," said Ukie CEO Nick Poole.

“With tailored mentorship, expert insights and hands-on support, the programme helps participants turn fresh ideas and bold ambition into the skills, strategies and confidence they need to grow, succeed and define their future in the industry.”

Tencent VP of partnerships and investments Mark Maslowicz commented: “We’re excited to support the second year of the Ukie Video Games Growth Programme. The UK is home to the largest video games market in Europe, worth over £7 billion and engaging more than half the population.

“With that momentum comes a unique opportunity to shape the future of the industry. By backing early-stage studios, we’re cementing the UK’s position as a global hub for game development.”