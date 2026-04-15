Games for Change and Tencent expand Raising Good Gamers initiative to support families

Video games are now played by an estimated 3.3bn people worldwide.

The programme aims to give parents practical tools to better understand and engage with their children’s gaming habits.

Workshops and conversation guides will be rolled out to schools and youth organisations to support families.

Games for Change and Tencent Games have expanded their Raising Good Gamers initiative with a new programme designed to help families navigate positive play in games.

The partnership builds on research and practical tools aimed at improving how parents, educators and policymakers understand gaming, which is now played by an estimated 3.3 billion people worldwide.

A new white paper titled Raising Good Gamers: What Families Need to Know About Video Games and Well-Being was authored by Games for Change Research Director Dr Rachel Kowert.

It draws on research across 15 countries including the Middle East, alongside interviews with parents and developers. The findings will be presented at the Games for Change Festival in New York from July 21st to 22nd 2026, where Tencent is a sponsor.

Making an impact

The programme will deliver workshops and conversation guides for schools and youth organisations to help families engage more confidently with gaming and encourage healthy play behaviours.

A pilot was conducted in the United States in March, with a wider rollout planned for the US and UK in September, before expanding to the Middle East next year.

“For many parents, video games are a meaningful part of their children's lives, but one they don't always feel equipped to navigate," said Games for Change president Susanna Pollack. “As gaming continues to evolve, families are increasingly looking for balanced, practical support.

“Through this partnership and accompanying research, we're bringing together data, behavioural science and the voices of families themselves to help address the questions parents have and give them the tools to engage with gaming in a more informed, confident and constructive way."