The most downloaded mobile games of 2025

Block Blast was the most downloaded mobile game in 2025 with 356.2m downloads so far.

Hole.io had a record year for installs in 2025, smashing its 2018 launch

Mahjong solitaire and tile match games like Vita Mahjong, Tile Explore and Tile Club rose up the charts this year.

Did Dream Games' celebrity marketing push for Royal Kingdom get results?

We’ve just analysed 2025’s top grossing mobile games and the year’s hottest new releases. Here, we take a look at the most downloaded mobile titles and the key stories from the top charts.

The estimates are taken from mobile intelligence platform AppMagic and include data for the App Store and Google Play. All estimates are from January 1st to December 22nd, 2025.

Most downloaded mobile games of 2025

The most downloaded game of 2025 was Hungry Studio’s Block Blast with 356.2m installs across the App Store and Google Play. It moves up to top spot from the second place it took in 2024.

It’s worth noting, though, that last year Block Blast would have topped the rankings but for the bundling of Free Fire and Free Fire Max estimates. Max is largely the same game but features enhanced graphics, smoother gameplay and access to the Craftland mode where players can build their own maps.

Roblox ranked second in 2025 with 286m installs, pushing it up from the third spot it took last year. Free Fire and Free Fire Max, meanwhile, accumulated a combined 279.6m downloads to take third spot. The standard Free Fire app picked up 150.2m installs, while Max generated 129.4m downloads.

Sybo’s Subway Surfers and Supercent’s Pizza Ready rounded out the top five with 186.7m and 161m downloads, respectively.

At present, 14 titles have racked up more than 100m downloads in 2025. With a week left of the year, that number could rise.

Overall, the mobile games market accumulated 59.2m downloads worldwide across the App Store and Google Play between January 1st and December 22nd, 2025, a rise of 4% year-over-year from the same period in 2024.

The Big Stories

What did Royal Kingdom’s celebrity marketing campaign achieve?

Back in April, we reported that Dream Games had kicked off a massive celebrity marketing campaign for Royal Match follow-up Royal Kingdom. The Turkish developer tapped the likes of LeBron James, Jimmy Fallon, Shakira, Big Bang Theory stars Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki, and Friends’ Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox.

So far in 2025, the match-3 title has picked up 80.7m downloads to rank as the 35th most installed mobile game of the year. Royal Match, meanwhile, ranked higher at 24th with 84m installs.

Prior to the marketing campaign, Royal Kingdom generated an estimated 2m downloads in March 2025. In May, that rose to 10.6m as Dream turned on the UA tap, peaking at 12.5m in August before declining. Revenue rose steadily with installs, but has levelled out as downloads decreased over the past two months.

Royal Kingdom has ultimately scaled to be the sixth highest grossing match-3 title on the market. Next year, we’ll see whether it can push on further or if it faces King’s challenge of diminishing returns from the Candy Crush series.

Mahjong puzzle games on the rise

The fastest riser in the top 10 was Vita Studio’s mahjong solitaire title Vita Mahjong, ranking as the seventh most downloaded game in the world in 2025 with 121.9m installs.

It’s not the only title from the genre to hit the upper echelons of the charts. The tile match category, inspired by mahjong puzzles, saw titles like Learnings’ Tile Explore rank 20th with 92.4m downloads, while GameVation’s Tile Club ranked 23rd with 86.6m downloads.

These titles have sparked a sharp rise in downloads for the mahjong solitaire and tile match genres. So far in 2025, the mahjong solitaire category has picked up 258.3m installs, up 189% Y/Y. The tile match genre, meanwhile, generated 502.9m downloads, a rise of 28% Y/Y.

Despite the popularity of the puzzle game type, revenue in both categories has declined in 2025. Perhaps the genre will see some disruption in 2026 off the back of downloads success.

Hole.io’s resurgence

Over the past 18 months, hybridcasual specialist Voodoo has revived one of its biggest hit games ever in Hole.io.

In fact, so far in 2025, the title has bagged a record 119.1m for the year, topping its 2018 launch. Player spending is also at a record high of $3.7m.

So how did Voodoo do it? In October 2024, after years of basic bug fixing updates, Hole.io added a new level progression system - a development straight out of the hypercasual to hybridcasual playbook.

In August 2025, three new changes were made: a raid system that lets players attack other players’ maps to take their loot, player profiles, and a new-look city.

It looks like Voodoo backed up the changes with a UA boost, resulting in a rise in player spending.

