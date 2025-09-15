Hungry Studio partners with Govee to bring Block Blast designs into home spaces 

Users can control the lights via the Govee app, choosing from presets including Block Blast-inspired patterns.

Casual games developer Hungry Studio has partnered with smart lighting brand Govee to bring Block Blast designs to the new Curtain Lights Pro.

The partnership extends the puzzle game beyond the screen and into home spaces for game nights and creative living.

The Curtain Lights Pro is controlled via the Govee app to allow users to choose from multiple presets, including designs inspired by Block Blast.

It also features a dense LED layout and a higher refresh rate. The Govee Curtain Lights Pro is available for $199.99.

Amplifying fun

In 2024, the casual mobile title surpassed 40 million daily active users and 160m monthly active users worldwide.

Since launching in 2021, the game has attracted over 200 million players, offering accessible yet skill-based puzzle modes like Block Adventure and Classic Block Puzzle.

"With Block Blast, we always aim to bring joy to everyday moments," said Hungry Studio VP of brand marketing Jason Wang.

"Partnering with Govee was a way to extend that joy beyond the screen - into the living room, onto the walls, and even into family dynamics. We saw Govee’s Curtain Lights not just as lights, but as a way to amplify the fun for our players."