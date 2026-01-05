Former Boss Fight Entertainment team launch new studio Sunwise Games

Rather than dispersing after the closure, the developers chose to remain intact and go independent.

The birth of Sunwise follows Netflix’s decision to shut down its internal games division last fall, which included the Squid Game: Unleashed developer.

Led by founder Irin Berry, Sunwise Games brings together a 30-person development team with an average of around 14 years’ experience per developer.

The developer said that rather than dispersing after the closure, the team chose to remain intact and establish Sunwise as an independent studio.

Sunwise is currently working on its first original project, described as a new IP shaped by the team’s shared history and creative philosophy. Further details are expected to be revealed in the coming months.

New venture

Boss Fight Entertainment was best known for Squid Game: Unleashed, which surpassed 10 million downloads on Google Play alone. Despite its performance, the studio was closed as part of broader corporate changes at Netflix.

“I created Sunwise because it’s the change I want to see in the games industry: clear scope, ethical monetisation, and teams built to deliver reliably over time," said Sunwise Games founder Irin Berry. “The studio is designed as a durable business, not a short-term bet.

“This team is different because it consistently chooses discipline over hype and execution over aspiration. Sunwise reflects the kind of studio culture I believe the industry needs to build sustainable, high-quality games.”

He added: “Sunwise is positioned to show that disciplined production and long-term thinking can create both strong returns and enduring games.”