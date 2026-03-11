Squid Game: Unleashed dev Boss Fight Entertainment relaunches as indie studio Bossfight

Netflix's Boss Fight Entertainment was shuttered in 2025.

The studio's original founders have now formed Bossfight as an independent company.

Boss Fight Entertainment’s original founders have relaunched as an independent studio under a similar name.

Now called Bossfight, the studio is operating without Netflix after the streaming giant shut it down in 2025. Bossfight is back in business in Texas, led by CEO David Rippy, chief product officer Bill Jackson and COO Scott Winsett.

Boss battle unlocked

The original Boss Fight Entertainment was founded in 2013 as a US-based mobile developer. It became known for its free-to-play title Dungeon Boss, and years later, in 2022, Netflix acquired the studio during its push into games.

Boss Fight Entertainment went on to release multiplayer battle royale Squid Game: Unleashed in December 2024.

The title, leveraging one of Netflix’s best-known IPs, launched just ahead of the show’s second series and fast ranked among Netflix’s most-downloaded games. It surpassed 10 million downloads in under a month, yet the studio behind this hit was ultimately shuttered after new leadership at Netflix shifted focus to party, narrative, kids’ games and mainstream titles.

The new Bossfight is currently developing a game for PC and mobile, though further details are yet to be revealed.

"This initiative is about getting the band back together," said Rippy. "We've been collaborating on game development for more than 10 years. Bringing back the leadership under the Bossfight brand and adhering to our foundational principles is something we're thrilled about."

Winsett added: "We aim to keep a compact, efficient core team concentrating on creative and effective execution. By partnering with reliable external teams, we can scale as needed, allowing us to remain flexible while meeting the expectations for high-quality game production."

Other members of the old Boss Fight Entertainment team recently founded Sunwise Games, another independent studio currently working on a new IP.