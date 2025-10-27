Netflix shuts down Boss Fight studio behind Squid Game Unleashed

A source cited renewed focus on party, narrative, kids, and mainstream games.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed the news to PocketGamer.biz, citing changes to the streaming giant's games strategy under new leadership.

The company is now focusing on party, narrative, kids, and mainstream titles, as well as expanding its presence on TV.

Both Netflix Stories and Squid Game Unleashed will remain available to players.

Decade-long journey

Boss Fight former CEO and co-founder David Rippy confirmed the studio’s closure, thanking colleagues and Netflix while noting pride in projects like Squid Game Unleashed.

“Hi everyone well, word has gotten around quickly about Boss Fight's closure,” said Rippy. "Thanks, everyone who reached out today. Rough news, for sure, but I'm very grateful for the time we had at Netflix.

Boss Fight director of game development David Luehmann commented: “After 10+ great years working at Boss Fight, the last few as part of Netflix, the time has come for the studio to close down. I am very proud of all the people, work, and games we’ve released. I wish you could see what we had cooking!”

Netflix acquired Boss Fight in March 2022 and praised Squid Game Unleashed as a top action game in over 100 countries after the title amassed over 10 million downloads.