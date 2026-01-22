Oh BiBi partners with Rovio to develop Angry Birds Rush

Oh BiBi says the project has been in development for some time, with a focus on balancing innovation with long-time fan expectations.

The studio described its ambition as making “the best Angry Birds game ever,” with community involvement planned throughout development.

The studio is also working with PlayStation on Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble, currently in soft launch.

French studio Oh BiBi has partnered with Rovio to develop Angry Birds Rush.

The title headed into soft launch last year and utilises the classic slingshot mechanics the franchise is known for and merges it with runner-like gameplay as players bounce through levels.

The move marks the franchise’s first entry into the luck battler genre and will see the studio work closely with Rovio to create what it describes as a bold new take on one of mobile gaming’s most recognisable IPs.

Oh BiBi said the project has been in development for some time, with the team aiming to deliver a fresh experience that still respects the expectations of long-time Angry Birds fans.

“Our goal is simple (and ambitious): to make the best Angry Birds game ever," the team wrote in a post. “The bar is incredibly high - we know - which is why we're building it with the fans, every step of the way."

New offerings

Founded in 2012, Oh BiBi is best known for creating accessible, action-driven games across mobile and console platforms.

Its portfolio includes Frag Pro Shooter, which has surpassed 150 million installs worldwide and features a growing roster of more than 130 playable heroes. Several of the studio’s other titles have also reached millions of downloads.

Beyond its work with Rovio, Oh BiBi is currently collaborating with PlayStation on Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble, a real-time multiplayer mobile title developed alongside PlayStation Studios and Insomniac Games. The title is currently in soft launch.

With Angry Birds Rush, Oh BiBi adds another high-profile licensed project to its slate, as Rovio continues to expand the Angry Birds brand into new genres and familiar markets as it returns to China following the Kingsoft Shiyou deal.