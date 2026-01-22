Rovio partners with Kingsoft Shiyou to relaunch Angry Birds in China

Two core titles have been confirmed, including Angry Birds 2 and Angry Birds Dream Blast.

The partnership includes the launch of the “Mischief Maker” Creator Program to support community-made levels and artwork.

Outstanding creators will gain official exposure and partnership opportunities through the new initiative.

Rovio has revealed that Angry Birds will return to mainland China following a new strategic partnership with Kingsoft Shiyou.

The agreement will see Kingsoft exclusively publish and operate the Angry Birds franchise in China, marking the series’ first large-scale comeback to the market in several years.

As part of the partnership, two core titles have been confirmed for release in the country. The first is a localised version of Angry Birds 2, featuring 3D visuals and a newly introduced magic system.

A second title, Angry Birds Dream Blast, will follow later, offering casual bubble-popping puzzle experience.

Rovio and Kingsoft also unveiled the “Mischief Maker” Creator Program, which will encourage community creators to develop custom levels and artwork, with selected contributors receiving official exposure and partnership opportunities.

Reigniting nostalgia

Originally launched in 2009, Angry Birds has surpassed five billion downloads globally and remains one of the most recognisable mobile gaming IPs.

The move comes after Rovio previously gradually exited China due to tightening game regulations.

“The long‑standing passion and anticipation from Chinese players have always been among our strongest motivations,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand.

“Through this partnership with Kingsoft Shiyou, we aim to reignite those beloved memories and reintroduce this classic franchise to Chinese fans in a fresh and innovative way.”

Kingsoft Shiyou VP of publishing Liu Yi commented: “Our previous collaboration delivered valuable localisation insights.

“Looking ahead, we will not only focus on refined operations that are deeply rooted in the market, but also actively explore new and innovative expressions of Angry Birds across multiple realms - including digital entertainment and trendy culture - to keep this beloved IP thriving in richer and more diverse forms.”