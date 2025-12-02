Monopoly Go brings Harry Potter Magic to players in new limited-time event

Mr Monopoly’s journey to Platform Nine and three-quarters transports him into the wizarding world.

Players can dive into themed mini-games, collectables and special challenges running until February 4th 2026.

New Seasonal Maps let players explore Hogwarts Castle, Diagon Alley and a festive Hogsmeade Village.

Scopely has penned a new Monopoly Go collaboration with Harry Potter to bring wizarding-themed experiences to the game.

Launching on December 10th 2025, Scopely said the limited-time event will allow players to celebrate iconic Harry Potter characters, locations and moments from their favourite films moments.

The event’s story follows Mr Monopoly on a UK trip where a visit to Platform Nine and Three Quarters sparks his imagination, transporting him into the Harry Potter world as he explores Hogwarts and flies over the Quidditch pitch.

The collaboration will also include a range of limited-time mini-games and collectables inspired by the Harry Potter universe. It will run from December 10th, 2025 to February 4th, 2026.

New adventures

Players will be able to explore the game through new Seasonal Maps inspired by the wizarding world, featuring locations like Hogwarts Castle, Diagon Alley, and a festive Hogsmeade Village.

Completing the first map unlocks House Crest Shields, letting players choose their Hogwarts House in a new customisation feature.

The update also introduces Blocks Boutiques, a mini-game where players stock shelves with classic wizarding sweets, clearing rows of blocks to earn major prizes and collectable rewards.

“In bringing the world of Harry Potter into Monopoly Go, our incredible team at Scopely set out to create something truly magical for our players,” said Scopely's president of games, Victor Diaz-Roig.

“We wanted fans to feel the excitement of stepping into Hogwarts and wandering Diagon Alley, all while enjoying the playful twists and social fun that make Monopoly Go so special.

“Every detail was crafted to deliver a new kind of adventure in a way that feels unmistakably Harry Potter and undeniably Monopoly Go.”