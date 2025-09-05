Scopely partners with Nickelodeon for a Stumble Guys and Avatar crossover event

New Air Temple Tumble map challenges players to dodge debris and shifting platforms.

Each character comes with themed cosmetics inspired by elemental bending.

The crossover event is live now with new unlockables and gameplay twists.

Scopely has partnered with Nickelodeon for a crossover event between Stumble Guys and Avatar: The Last Airbender.

In Stumble Guys, players can now experience a brand-new elimination map called Air Temple Tumble, inspired by the world of Avatar where players must dodge falling debris and navigate shifting platforms.

Avatar: The Last Airbender, on the other hand, is represented through six characters transformed into Stumble avatars: Aang (Avatar State), Aang, Zuko, Toph, Sokka, and Appa.

Scopely said the characters all arrive with a full set of themed cosmetics, allowing players to harness the spirit of elemental bending within the game’s zany maps.

New offerings

The crossover event is now live and features other unlockable characters, elemental-themed cosmetics, and gameplay twists designed to bring Avatar’s world into Stumble Guys.

“The epic storytelling and world-building of Avatar fit in perfectly with the wild spirit of our game, and our team at Scopely poured so much love into bringing this to life,” said SVP and general manager of Stumble Guys at Scopely Jake Bales.

“We can’t wait for players to dive in, stumble around, and create some unforgettable moments with Aang and friends” regarding the crossover event.”

The collaboration follows Stumble Guys’ earlier crossovers this year, including mashups with MrBeast, The Smurfs, and Hot Wheels.