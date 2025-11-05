Yodo1 takes over Transformers: Earth Wars under license from Hasbro

Select former Space Ape developers have joined Yodo1 to maintain live operations.

Live-service publisher Yodo1 has acquired the rights to Transformers: Earth Wars under license from Hasbro.

As part of the deal, Yodo1 will take over the game's publishing and development rights, assets, code, and team, which includes select former Space Ape developers.

The developers joined Yodo1 to support a smooth transition, with all player accounts, progress, purchases, alliances, and servers remaining intact.

No disruption

This move comes after Space Ape Games was absorbed into Supercell London in early 2025, prompting operations for Transformers: Earth Wars to shift to Yodo1, which had already been running the game in China.

Elsewhere, Space Ape Games, the original developer of Transformers: Earth Wars, recently took two of its own titles offline.

Beatstar, the hit music rhythm game launched in 2021, and its follow-up Country Star from 2023 have both been removed from app stores and are no longer accessible.