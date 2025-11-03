Space Ape-developed Beatstar and Country Star go offline

Servers for Beatstar and Country Star went offline permanently on October 31st, 2025.

Titles were taken over by NextBeat earlier this year after it span-off from Supercell-acquired Space Ape.

The majority of the NextBeat team was snapped up by Duolingo, leaving behind the two music games.

Space Ape Games-developed mobile games Beatstar and Country Star have gone offline.

Music game Beatstar was launched in 2021 and became a flagship title for London studio Space Ape. It was later followed up by the genre-specific Country Star in 2023.

Following Supercell's full acquisition of Space Ape in November 2024, some members of the team span-off their own studios. NextBeat, set up by Space Ape co-founder Simon Hade, began managing the titles after Space Ape became Supercell London.

Fading star

Earlier this year learning platform Duolingo acquired the majority of the team at NextBeat, etablishing the company's first UK office. That left Beatstar and Country Star with the small team of remaining members at NextBeat.

The move to take the games offline comes after it was announced in August that development on both games would cease and their servers would shut down on October 31st, 2025.

“Today is the last day of both Beatstar and Country Star," said Space Ape Games CEO and founder John Earner in a post. “Thanks to everyone who ever worked on them and thanks to the millions of people who played them."