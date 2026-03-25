Teebik to launch Rome: Total War and Medieval II on mobile in China

Both games have already proven demand on mobile, with combined sales exceeding one million units.

Teebik is positioning itself as a localisation-driven gateway for global developers entering Asia.

TBG Limited publishing arm Teebik will take Rome: Total War and Total War: Medieval II to the Chinese mobile market in 2027.

The move is part of its broader push into premium strategy titles and will see the classic historical strategy games, originally developed by Creative Assembly and adapted for mobile by Feral Interactive, introduced to new audiences.

Teebik said both titles have already demonstrated strong demand on handheld platforms, with Rome: Total War selling more than 750,000 units on mobile and Total War: Medieval II surpassing 250,000 units.

Expanding premium strategy

The publisher further said it is dedicated to strengthening the presence of global titles in Asia while supporting developers looking to reach new audiences.

The company has been steadily building its publishing pipeline for China. In January, Teebik confirmed plans to release Plague Inc. and Rebel Inc. in the market in 2026, with additional titles expected to follow.

“Bringing Rome: Total War and Total War: Medieval II to China represents a major step in meeting the growing demand for premium mobile strategy games in one of the world’s largest and most engaged markets," Teebik CEO Jessie Chen told PocketGamer.biz.

“Chinese players are hungry for the depth, scale, and historical immersion that Total War delivers - and we’re excited to make these classics accessible through thoughtful localisation and distribution.”