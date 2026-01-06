Teebik to launch Plague Inc. and Rebel Inc. in China this year 

Developed by Ndemic Creations, the two titles have surpassed 60m downloads worldwide.

Hong Kong-based publisher Teebik has revealed plans to launch two mobile strategy titles in the Chinese market in 2026.

Operating under TBG Limited, Teebik confirmed it will launch Plague Inc. and Rebel Inc. in China this year as part of a major push to bring premium Western games to the region.

Developed by Ndemic Creations, the two titles have collectively surpassed 60 million downloads worldwide.

Moreover, Teebik said the releases form part of a broader effort to redefine how premium global titles succeed in China by combining cultural localisation with data-led growth strategies and long-term live operations.

New experiences

The publisher also plans to announce co-publishing and live service partnerships later this year as the company continues to position itself as a long-term gateway for global developers entering the Chinese mobile market.

“China is ready for deeper, more story-driven mobile experiences,” said Teebik CEO Jessie Chen. “We’re not just bringing these games over - we’re reintroducing them through a lens that speaks to local culture, humour, and values while retaining the integrity that made them international hits.”

“Our goal is simple, to make great games available worldwide," Chen added. “And to do it with the same craftsmanship that earned us our global features. Developers deserve publishers who think long-term - and that’s exactly who we are.”