Budge Studios surpasses 2 billion lifetime downloads across its mobile games portfolio

Budge Studios’ games have reached families in more than 200 countries worldwide.

Budge plans new game launches and major content updates heading into 2026.

Brand partnershipsand learning-through-play remain central to Budge’s long-term strategy.

Tilting Point subsidiary Budge Studios has surpassed 2 billion total downloads across its portfolio of mobile games.

The milestone coincides with the developer's 15th anniversary, marking a decade and a half of delivering digital play experiences for children.

Founded in 2010, Budge Studios was an early pioneer in bringing children’s brands to mobile and has since been known for quality, safety, and innovation.

The developer claims its apps have reached over 200 countries and are available in dozens of languages. Budge Studios is the team behind Bluey: Let's Play, Paw Patrol Rescue World, Hot Wheel Unlimited and many others.

“A proud moment"

Looking ahead to 2026, Budge Studios plans to release new mobile games and expand existing titles, continuing its mission to deliver learning-focused play experiences for children worldwide.

“Reaching two billion downloads is a proud moment for Budge Studios and a reflection of our mission to inspire creativity and imagination in children everywhere,” said Budge Studios co-CEO Mike Elman.

“With new content, major updates, and beloved brand partnerships, we are excited to keep delivering magical play experiences for kids and families in 2026 and beyond.”

Budge Studios Co-CEO David Lipes commented: “Two billion downloads represents more than just scale, it represents trust. Parents trust us to create experiences that are positive, meaningful, and safe.

“Kids trust us to bring their favourite worlds to life. That combination has guided Budge from the very beginning.”