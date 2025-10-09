Menu PocketGamer.biz
ESA survey claim just two-thirds of people primarily play games for fun

Mobile devices are the most popular gaming platform, used by 55% of players globally
Isa Muhammad
By Isa Muhammad
Date Type Companies Involved Key Datapoint
Oct 9, 2025 report ESA 66% of players play for fun
  • Video games help reduce stress (77%), anxiety (70%), and loneliness (64%) worldwide.
  • Players say gaming boosts creativity (77%), problem-solving (76%), and teamwork (74%).
  • Half of global players say video games have enhanced their professional education, with 43% influenced in their career paths.
A new survey from the Entertainment Software Association makes the bold claim that just 66% of people state fun as their top driver for playing games.

Acccording to the new Entertainment Software Association (ESA) 2025 Global Power of Play report, 58% of those surveyed cited stress relief as one of the reasons to play, while 45% responded that games keep their minds sharp.

Most players say video games help reduce stress (77%), anxiety (70%), and loneliness (64%) by fostering connection. Americans reported similar benefits: reduced stress (75%), anxiety (67%), and loneliness (58%).

In terms of creativity, players across the globe believe that video games boost creativity (77%), problem-solving (76%), and teamwork (74%), along with adaptability, critical thinking, and communication. 

In the US, the top perceived skill improvements are adaptability (77%), cultural sensitivity (74%), and communication (73%).

Impacting lives 

On the learning front, half of players globally say video games have improved their professional education, and 43% say games influenced their career or education path. 

In the US, 45% report a positive career impact, while over half of global players (54%) feel sports games enhance real-world sports skills, with 44% of Americans agreeing. 

Globally, younger gamers aged 16 to 35 often use video games to build relationships, with 67% saying they’ve met a close friend or partner through gaming and 73% reporting it helps reduce loneliness by connecting them with others. 

In terms of parenting, more than half of players worldwide (55%) believe video games positively impact their relationships with their children, and 68% play together in person at least once a month. In the US, 47% say gaming improves their parent-child relationship. 

The average global video game player is 41 years old, with a nearly even gender split (51% male, 48% female). Some countries, like Brazil and South Africa, have more female than male players. 

The ESA surveyed over 24,000 active players from 21 countries. You can access the full report here

