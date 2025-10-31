Fall Guys veterans form new UK studio Panic Stations to create physics-based co-op games

Founders include Fall Guys veterans Joe Walsh, Dan Hoang, and Oliver Hindle, alongside Steve Taylor, Paul Croft, and Josh Tarrant.

The studio’s goal is to build games that bring friends closer through chaos, laughter, and shared moments.

Panic Stations operates under Skeleton Crew, a new collective supporting small, creative indie studios.

Based in the UK with a focus on rapid development and creativity, the studios' six veteran founders plan to release several titles each year and will reveal their first game soon.

Panic Stations’ founding team includes engineering director and 15-year industry veteran Steve Taylor, former Fall Guys concept artist and composer serving as art and music director Dan Hoang, and ex-Fall Guys lead designer and now studio design director Joe Walsh.

Other founding members include former Fall Guys community lead and 12-year industry veteran Oliver Hindle, Mediatonic and Tonic Games Group co-founder and 25-year industry veteran Paul Croft, alongside commercial director and 15-year veteran Josh Tarrant.

"Silliest possible games"

The studio is part of Skeleton Crew, a collective of indie teams built on creativity, collaboration, and kindness, designed to support small studios.

“I'm a huge fan of the online co-op space and it's been amazing to see it evolve over the last few years," said Paul Croft. “It is really exciting to team up with some old friends - we're aiming to build games that bring immediate joy to players and bring people closer together."

Joe Walsh commented: “I couldn't pass up the opportunity to get the proverbial band back together and make the silliest possible games we can dream up. All hands to the panic stations!"