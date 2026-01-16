Fingersoft's Hill Climb Racing passes 2bn downloads worldwide 

First released in 2012, the game remains the foundation of Fingersoft’s business.

Regular updates and live operations have kept Hill Climb Racing relevant for 13 years.

Combined downloads across the Hill Climb Racing franchise are nearing 3 billion.

Mobile developer Fingersoft has revealed that the original Hill Climb Racing has surpassed two billion downloads worldwide.

First launched in 2012, the physics-based driving game has remained a core pillar of Fingersoft’s business, with the studio describing it as the foundation of the wider Hill Climb Racing franchise.

Despite being more than a decade old, the title continues to attract over four million daily players, supported by regular updates and live operations.

Since its debut, Hill Climb Racing has expanded into a multi-title franchise. Alongside its sequel Hill Climb Racing 2, cumulative downloads across the series are approaching 3bn.

A humbling milestone

Fingersoft has also partnered with the LEGO Group on the LEGO Hill Climb Adventures spinoff. Moreover, the studio soft-launched Hill Climb Racing 3 in select European markets last year, including the UK and Nordic countries.

Fingersoft said the original Hill Climb Racing remains the franchise’s most popular entry, available across mobile platforms, subscription services, and browser-based play.

“We are truly humbled and grateful for our players all over the world”, said Fingersoft CEO Teemu Närhi. “Back when Hill Climb Racing was released, we were expecting just to move on to the next game.

“However, our overwhelmingly engaged players changed our plans and showed that evergreen titles can be played for decades. We are very lucky to have talented and passionate teams working on the Hill Climb Racing products to meet the players’ demand."