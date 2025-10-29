Fingersoft soft-launches Hill Climb Racing 3

Hill Climb Racing 3 will feature 3D visuals and real-time PvP action.

The title is soft-launching in the UK, Norway, Sweden and Finland on Google Play.

HCR 3's soft launch comes nearly nine years after the release of Hill Climb Racing 2.

Finnish developer Fingersoft has soft-launched Hill Climb Racing 3 in select markets.

The title was released today and is currently available in the UK, Norway, Sweden and Finland on Google Play.

The latest entry in the series features 3D visuals and real-time PvP action - letting players race each other while also trying to scupper their chances through various gadgets such as shooting chickens or activating EMPs.

The title also features new characters with unique abilities alongside the series’ main star Bill Newton that players can play as.

Real-time PvP

Speaking to PocketGamer.biz in an interview to be published soon, Fingersoft chief growth officer Daniel Rantala said work on Hill Climb Racing 3 officially started in 2020, with production beginning around two and a half to three years ago.

“The main difference between Hill Climb Racing 3 compared to the previous games is that it's 3D, has real-time PVP and it’s going to be significantly more action-packed than the previous games,” he said.

“In the previous games, the main point has always been gas and brake gas and brake, balance the vehicle, don’t do the neck break. Those familiar things will still be in the third iteration, but we're adding the real multiplayer which gives us a lot of different options to do. We’re adding more chaos by allowing the players to directly interact with each other.”

Hill Climb Racing 3 comes nearly nine years after the launch of its predecessor, Hill Climb Racing 2 - though the studio did release spin-off LEGO Hill Climb Adventures in May 2024.

Last year it was announced the Hill Climb Racing series had generated 2.5 billion downloads globally.