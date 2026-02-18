FirstLook launches 1.0 as it expands into a full lifecycle player relationship platform

Mobile studios can connect FirstLook directly to the Apple App Store and Google Play for player data insights.

The company said the move expands its toolset to support studios across the entire game lifecycle. It has already supported playtests and onboarding for titles from Krafton, Skybound and Bad Robot Games, alongside others.

With the 1.0 launch, the platform moves beyond pre-launch marketing to offer an integrated suite covering playtesting, player communications, analytics, rewards, creator campaign management and community sentiment analysis.

Mobile developers can now integrate FirstLook with the Apple App Store and Google Play, giving them access to player data to support gameplay loops, user engagement, acquisition and live ops strategies.

Platform expansion

Founded in 2024, FirstLook was acquired by games infrastructure startup Pragma in 2025. The company builds open source gaming communities by creating and running community-driven platforms around specific titles.

“Studios still lack a direct, lasting connection with the players they’re trying to serve," said Pragma and FirstLook CEO Eden Chen. “Without that relationship, validation, iteration, community growth, and retention become guesswork, forcing teams to rely on fragmented tools and workarounds.

“That changes with the launch of FirstLook 1.0. Today we power over 100 major studios, from indies to publishers like Krafton, ArenaNet, and Skybound, connecting millions of players with the developers who make the games they love.”