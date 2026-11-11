Fortis Games shuts down as up to 440 jobs are put at risk

The company was founded in 2022 by Steven Chiang, Shawn Foust and Calvin Lau.

Fortis listed between 200 and 500 employees on LinkedIn.

Twilight Towers was soft-launched in September 2025 but never reached a full global launch.

Fortis Games has shut down after Las Vegas Sands ended its funding with as many as 440 employees affected.

As reported by GamesBeat, it struggled to bring its games to a full launch. Its main backer, Las Vegas Sands, has now ended its financial support for the studio.

Founded in 2022 by Steven Chiang, Shawn Foust and Calvin Lau, the San Francisco-based company grew through acquisitions, including Doppio Games, Oktagon Games and Metagame.

The exact amount invested was not disclosed. Fortis listed between 200 and 500 employees on LinkedIn, while former staff have reported that more than 400 people lost their jobs.

“Fortis has been a labour of love for so many of us and we’re disappointed we weren’t able to achieve the goals we set for ourselves when we started this journey more than five years ago,” said Chiang.

“We have been fortunate to work with some of the most talented and dedicated people in this space. As we move forward, our primary focus will be on helping this talented team of individuals find new opportunities.”

Games cancelled

Fortis soft-launched Twilight Towers in September 2025, but later confirmed that the game would shut down on November 16th after failing to retain enough players.

Its portfolio also included Bloom & Breakfast, which AppMagic data indicated had reached early testing, and Mergemon Wilds, which did not record any installs.

“Despite our unique, community-focused approach to the mobile games market, we just couldn't seem to get off the ground, and today, we finally ran out of runway," said former Fortis Games' communications director Scott Butterworth in a post.

“The company has officially shuttered, abruptly putting more than 400 talented people out of work (myself included).”