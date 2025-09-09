Fortnite crowns new Global Champions as Epic unveils major competitive updates

FNCS 2026 will bring back the popular Duos format.

Epic announces new FNCS Mid-Season LAN and Reload Elite Series LAN events.

Europe is set to see the return of major Fortnite LAN tournaments.

Epic Games has revealed a raft of new updates for Fortnite Competitive at the end of its Global Championship.

Players from more than 20 countries travelled to Lyon-Décines, France, for the 2025 Fortnite Global Championship, where Queasy, SwizzY, and Merstach emerged victorious in front of nearly 10,000 fans.

During the event, Epic confirmed that the 2026 FNCS will feature the rerun of the Duos format.

Competitive expansion

A host of new events will also be added to the competitive calendar, including an FNCS Mid-Season LAN, the Reload Elite Series LAN, and the return of LAN tournaments in Europe.

For mobile competitors, Epic revealed the launch of a brand-new Fortnite Competitive mobile series set to begin later this year, featuring a $1 million prize pool.

The company also confirmed the return of Pro-Am competitions and a refreshed Ranked 2.0 system designed to improve player experience.

Last month, Epic Games scored a partial victory in its antitrust battle against Apple in Australia, paving the way for Fortnite’s return to iOS in the country.

The hit battle royale will relaunch via the Epic Games Store after the court ruled that Apple and Google’s app stores lacked protections against anti-competitive practices.