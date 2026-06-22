Fortnite surpasses 1m daily App Store installs for first time ever after global comeback

Fortnite's daily installs peaked at over 1.2 million on May 30th, a lifetime record on the App Store.

During its first month back on the platform, Fortnite achieved 11.5 million downloads.

Fortnite has surpassed one million daily downloads on iOS for the first time ever.

Epic Games’ flagship has achieved an estimated 11.5m downloads on the App Store in one month since its return to iOS. Daily installs peaked on May 30th at over 1.2m, a new record for the game.

App Store downloads also remained above 1m on May 31st, according to AppMagic estimates, before falling back to six figures in June.

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After years of legal battles, Fortnite returned to Apple’s App Store globally on May 19th, 2026 and was quick to generate millions of downloads. Its first week back was its fourth-best ever on the App Store at the time, reaching download heights unseen since 2018.

One month on from its 2026 comeback, global downloads have peaked even higher. Fortnite’s second week surpassed its first with almost double the installs, just shy of 5m between May 26th and June 1st. It went on to achieve another 2.5m installs in week three and 1.1m in week four.

Fortnite’s daily App Store installs previously peaked at 764,000 on the App Store, a figure achieved soon after release on March 18th, 2018.

Prior to its return this year, the title had never again surpassed a 750,000 daily total.

Post-return downloads have been primarily driven by Saudi Arabia. The region was responsible for almost 2.9m Fortnite installs on the App Store during the month, or 25% of the global total.

Mexico has ranked second at almost 2.3m installs or 20%, while the UK has driven 733,000, accounting for 6%.

Notably, while the US only ranked fourth at 629,000 downloads, the country already regained access to Fortnite on the App Store in 2025.

Looking at revenue, Fortnite has generated an estimated $3.9m since its global return. This figure was led by the US, with players in the country spending $2.6m on the App Store during Fortnite’s first global month. Japan followed at $198,000, with Mexico in third at $179,000.

Globally, player spending peaked at $208,000 on June 12th. This was up from just $79,000 on its release day, May 19th. It also means App Store spending has reached its current high almost two weeks after downloads peaked, potentially indicating sustained interest from new fans.

Equally, June 12th did see new items added to the in-game shop and the introduction of Pomni and Jax from The Amazing Digital Circus web series.

Earlier this year, Fortnite crossed over with HoYoverse's Honkai: Star Rail.