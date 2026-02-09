Honkai: Star Rail characters are coming to Fortnite

Honkai: Star Rail characters Kafka and Blade will appear in Fortnite later this month.

They have been present in Honkai: Star Rail since the game's launch in 2023.

Epic Games and HoYoverse are partnering up with a Fortnite and Honkai: Star Rail crossover later this month.

Starting February 26th, Honkai: Star Rail characters Kafka and Blade will appear in Fortnite with their own combat powers and style.

The collaboration will introduce special outfits to the global Fortnite Shop, each with a design drawing from Honkai: Star Rail. Furthermore, these outfits will be compatible with Fortnite Lego styles.

Stars of the show

Blade’s character outfit will be made available in Fortnite to players who install Honkai: Star Rail via the Epic Games Store during the crossover event period. They must also participate in specific activities during the event, with more details to follow soon.

Players will also be able to obtain a Back Bling, a Pickaxe and more crossover content.

This collaboration will bring a new Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) island to Fortnite as Epic’s flagship prepares to launch a creator-involved collaboration tournament, which will aim to connect users and content creators from both communities.

Kafka and Blade are coming to Fortnite shortly after Honkai: Star Rail’s major version 4.0 update, scheduled for February 13th. Later this week, the update will introduce players to Duomension City, where new creatures roam and new companions Yao Guang and Sparxie await.

Yao Guang has previously been teased in HoYoverse’s gacha giant, having appeared only by voice in the game’s story. The next arc - setting up the year ahead - will see the full unveiling of this goddess of fortune.

Notably, the characters appearing in Fortnite are not new to version 4.0. Rather, Blade and Kafka have been present in Honkai: Star Rail since the game’s launch in April 2023. They were added to the gacha during version 1.2, in the summer of 2023.

While Genshin Impact remains HoYoverse’s most lucrative game by lifetime earnings, Honkai: Star Rail regularly competes in monthly gacha charts and raced past $2 billion in its first two years on mobile.

Genshin Impact recently had its own crossover with learning app Duolingo.