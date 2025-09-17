Free AI Gamechangers ebook: Key insights into how developers are harnessing AI

The second edition of the AI Gamechangers ebook is now available to download for free.

All about the latest advancements in AI tech in game development, it features six interviews with industry experts from Brimstone AI, NAK3D, AI Guys, Wishroll, Saga, and Code Maestro.

We’ve released a new free to download ebook delving into the world of AI in games, offering key insights into how developers can harness the tech for their projects and campaigns.

Topics covered from interviews with industry experts in the 37-page book include agents, narrative tools, data protection, practical limitations, coding assistants, workflow efficiency, monetisation and more.

The wide-ranging list of interviews includes:

Brimstone AI co-founders Olivia Tunkelo and Jari Pauna tell us how Brimstone AI will help writers plan and improve game narratives.

NAK3D founder and CEO Kelly Vero tells us how she’s using AI to reduce digital fashion asset creation from weeks to minutes.

AI Guys co-founder, CEO and CTO Ken Noland reveals the lessons learned from attempting to rebuild XCOM using generative AI tools.

Wishroll co-founder and CEO Fai Nur talks about Status, an AI-simulated social media game where players become famous in their own world

Saga co-founder and CEO Rebecca Liao talks about turning game and TV characters into AI agents that converse with fans and monetise IPs

Code Maestro founder and CEO Alexander Goldybin speaks about creating an AI coding assistant built specifically for game developers.

The content is ideal for game developers, studio heads, product managers, and industry professionals looking to understand how AI is reshaping game development and how to leverage it effectively.

The interviews were first published in the AI Gamechangers newsletter, which you can get for free in your inbox every week. There are already loads more interviews on the AI Gamechangers page.

