Game Freak’s mobile RPG Pandoland to shut down just 11 months after launch

The title struggled to maintain momentum after its global release.

Open-world exploration and crossover events failed to secure long-term player engagement.

Developers cited community support but offered no explanation for the early termination.

Pokémon developer Game Freak has revealed plans to shut down its latest mobile RPG Pandoland just 11 months after launch.

Publisher WonderPlanet confirmed in a post that Pandoland will terminate service on March 6th, 2026. The shutdown follows the game's poor momentum after its global launch in May 2025.

In-app purchases were disabled on January 5th 2025, and while the game will remain downloadable until shutdown in March. The game will become completely unplayable once servers go offline.

Launch expectations

Developed with involvement from the studio best known for the Pokémon franchise, Pandoland first launched in June 2024 in Japan.

The game promised open-world exploration, hundreds of collectible companions, and early crossover events, including a Rockman collaboration.

WonderPlanet has launched a final “Thank You Campaign” running until the end of service, allowing players easier access to rewards and content.

While the developer thanked the community for its support, no specific reason was given for the shut down.