Gbrossoft CEO Mudathir Giwa on Outliver: Tribulation, creative resilience, and expanding to new platforms

Gbrossoft is an independent Lagos-based studio creating African-themed games with global appeal.

The team focuses on high-quality, story-driven titles rooted in African mythology.

The studio received an Epic MegaGrant in 2022 to complete Outliver: Tribulation, a survival horror and Souls-like combat game.

Gbrossoft plans to expand Outliver: Tribulation to iOS, macOS, and Xbox.

As part of our MENA coverage and run-up to the event, we spoke to Gbrossoft CEO Mudathir Giwa about expanding Outliver: Tribulation to new platforms, navigating the challenges of self-funding as a small Lagos-based studio and pushing African storytelling into the global premium games space.

PocketGamer.biz: Could you tell us a bit about Gbrossoft and what you’re up to right now?

Mudathir Giwa: Gbrossoft is an independent game development studio based in Lagos, Nigeria. We specialise in creating African-themed games with global appeal, pushing the boundaries of technical quality beyond what’s often expected from West Africa.

Our flagship project, Outliver: Tribulation, is a story-driven action-adventure title that embodies our mission to bring Africa’s creative voice into the global premium gaming space. Right now, we’re focused on expanding Outliver: Tribulation to additional platforms while laying the groundwork for our next project.

You've developed games for PC (Steam) and mobile. How do you decide which platform to target for a new game?

As a small but dedicated core team of three, all based in Lagos, Nigeria, we typically begin with PCs since the platform is accessible and ideal for development and testing. From there, we move to consoles, which have a similar technical foundation and are easier to adapt to.

Gbrossoft team

Once the PC and console versions are stable, we shift focus to mobile. This is a more challenging platform that demands extensive optimisation to keep its quality as close as possible to the PC and console versions.

Talk to us about Outliver: Tribulation. How did the mobile port come about, and what are your expectations for the title?

Outliver: Tribulation is a fusion of survival horror, Souls-like combat, and African mythology. Players take on the role of Bolanle Gboyega, a soldier who finds herself trapped in the mystical Realm of Tribulations, a supernatural world steeped in ancient power. Her only path home lies through an ancient ritual, or so she believes.

Originally, we intended to focus on bringing the game to Xbox after the PC release. However, when we were selected for the Africacomicade/Google Play Android Port Challenge, we decided to prioritise and fast-track the mobile version. That opportunity aligned perfectly with our vision of making Outliver: Tribulation more accessible.

Since launch, the mobile port has appeared on several YouTube channels' Top 10 Android releases lists. We are optimistic about its continued reach and hope to see it included in the Google Play Pass program to help further our mission of showcasing Africa’s creativity to the world.

Does Gbrossoft prioritise resources when developing games? And how have your games been received internationally outside the African region?

Absolutely. Resource prioritisation has been crucial for us. Developing globally competitive games in our region is challenging, largely due to limited funding, manpower, and visibility. We have had to self-fund and be very careful with how we spend our resources.

“Many global studios still overlook Africa because they view it as a low-profit region, but once a large and active community of gamers is established, the narrative will change.” Mudathir Giwa

Despite these challenges, the response from international audiences has been very encouraging. Outliver: Tribulation has received recognition and nominations from global platforms and showcases, helping us prove that great games can come from anywhere.

What has been your experience navigating the funding landscape? And how can the African games market attract more investment?

Funding has been one of our biggest challenges. In the early stages of Outliver: Tribulation, we applied to numerous programs but received little traction. Our breakthrough came when we were awarded an Epic MegaGrant in 2022, which helped us bring the project to completion at the quality level we envisioned.

To attract more investment, there needs to be greater visibility for African studios and success stories, coupled with supportive regional policies and international partnerships that lower the barrier to entry for funding opportunities.

Africa has a vast number of mobile users. What do you think is the key to tapping into this audience? And why do you think some still overlook the market despite its growth potential?

The key lies in incentivising gaming and building awareness among Africa’s young and tech-savvy population. Esports, games events, and new initiatives are already shifting perceptions.

Many global studios still overlook Africa because they view it as a low-profit region, but once a large and active community of gamers is established, the narrative will change. The potential here is enormous.

What changes have you observed in the local games industry, particularly in consumer behaviour?

We have seen significant progress over the past few years. There has been a surge in game events like Gamathon, stronger esports initiatives, and a new generation of developers producing games that can genuinely compete on the global stage.

Consumer engagement with games is also improving, though it is still in its early stages. The growing exposure and accessibility are helping accelerate that change.

What are your thoughts on emerging technologies such as AI and VR in games? Do you have plans to incorporate AI into your development process?

We are excited about the possibilities these technologies bring. At Gbrossoft, we already use AI tools for research, localisation, and communication, such as responding to emails in different languages and localising Outliver: Tribulation.

We plan to expand this use to help visualise concepts and generate ideas, and we are also exploring VR support for our future titles. For us, AI and VR are more than buzzwords. They are practical tools to improve workflow and expand creative potential.

What are your plans for the rest of 2025 and beyond? Any new projects or platforms we should look forward to?

Our focus for the rest of 2025 and beyond is on porting Outliver: Tribulation to additional platforms, including iOS, macOS, and Xbox. At the same time, we are developing our next project that will be announced soon. We are excited about its potential and cannot wait to share more when the time is right.

