GDC welcomes four new members to its Advisory Board

The Advisory Board helps shape the GDC Festival of Gaming programme.

The board focuses on ensuring conference content is high-level, relevant and timely.

The new members bring experience spanning investment, narrative design, games operations and communications.

GDC Festival of Gaming has added four new members to its Advisory Board, bringing additional experience from across games, narrative design, investment and business leadership.

The new members are 1Up Ventures general partner Amir Satvat, lead writer and narrative designer Alexa Ray Corriea, Fractional COO at Dragon Snacks Games Lucien Parsons, and Zebra Partners co-founder and partner Perrin Kaplan.

The GDC Advisory Board is made up of games industry professionals who help shape the programme for the GDC Festival of Gaming.

Board expansion

According to GDC, the board's expertise and dedication help ensure the conference provides high-level, relevant and timely content for attendees.

The four new members bring experience across several areas of the industry. Satvat also brings years of experience leading ASGC (Always Supporting the Games Community).

GDC welcomed the four members as part of its latest Advisory Board additions, saying it was pleased to have their experience and knowledge contributing to the event.

The board will help shape the GDC Festival of Gaming programme, with its members contributing their industry expertise to the content presented at the conference.