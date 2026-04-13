Gnomad wins the Big Indie Pitch at PGC Summit San Francisco 2026

Gnomad secured first place at the Big Indie Pitch during Pocket Gamer Connects Summit San Francisco 2026.

For those that aren't familiar with the Big Indie Pitch, it's a speed-dating-style event that challenges a group of indie developers - some of whom have games that are still in development and some whom have released them - to show off their title in a quick-fire pitch at tables of experts from all corners of the games industry.

Big Indie Pitch in San Fran

Developers who participate in the Big Indie Pitch get valuable feedback on both their game and their pitch as a whole, as well as gain experience in pitching quickly and meeting a variety of different experts. Winners also receive prizes, including a golden Big Indie Pitch baseball bat and promotional packages.

As there was such a wide spectrum of games, it was challenging for our experts to make their final decisions on their favourites. However, there can only be one winner!

First Place

Gnomad by JollyWare

(PC)

Gnomad is a quirky platformer packed with exploration and action. You play a gnome navigating a whimsical suken forest. Within this forest, you'll need to take on strange enemies in fast-paced combat by bouncing and thwacking projectiles back at them.

Second Place

My Ransomware Can't Be This Cute by the Seppuku commision

(PC)

My Ransomware Can't Be This Cute is a push-your-luck deckbuilder where all of your cards begin face-down, forcing you to flip them over one by one to reveal your combo.

The only issue is, there are often traps hiding that you need to avoid. This is all done under the premise of trying to defeat a hacker who has infected your computer with ransomware. You'll need to meet the hacker's score as it increases and challenges you to get your files back.

Third Place

Space Slinger by D^2 Studios

(iOS, Android, PC)

Space Slinger is an acrade roguelike where you play a traveler looking for more power as they travel through space. With your trusty, recoil-packed gun, you need to explore broken builds, conquer space and even find upgrades along the way.

Want to show off your exciting new game? We host Big Indie Pitch events throughout the year, so make sure to regularly check our upcoming events page over on BigIndiePitch.com.