Green Game Jam 2026 launches with 70 games and environmental activations

The event features coral reef and rainforest-themed in-game content.

Participating games are expected to reach 63m daily active users.

Activations begin rolling out from June 5 across mobile, PC and console.

Playing for the Planet says this is the biggest Green Game Jam to date.

Playing for the Planet has launched the 2026 Green Game Jam, with 70 participating games beginning to roll out environmental-themed in-game activations to players worldwide.

Timed to coincide with World Environment Day, this year's event will see games introduce exclusive coral reef and rainforest-themed content, events and challenges across mobile, PC and console platforms.

Additional titles are expected to join in September, making the 2026 edition the largest Green Game Jam to date.

According to Playing for the Planet, the participating games are expected to reach an estimated 63 million daily active users.

Through partnerships with Oceana and Rainforest Alliance, the initiative aims to raise awareness and funds for reef and rainforest ecosystems.

Jam overview

Among the participants, HTML5 game platform Poki is supporting the campaign with themed updates across 20 of its titles and has pledged a portion of its revenue to the cause.

Content activations will begin rolling out from June 5th, 2026, with additional events and updates launching throughout the coming weeks.

The Green Game Jam is an annual challenge organised by Playing for the Planet that encourages video game studios with live games and established audiences to create themed in-game content focused on a specific environmental issue.

The environmental theme changes each year, with the 2026 edition centred on coral reef and rainforest conservation.