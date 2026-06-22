Guild Wars spinoff Mistbound is coming to mobile

The game features a 5x3 battlefield where units and commanders can move and reposition during matches.

Mistbound combines Guild Wars lore and characters with tactical deckbuilding gameplay.

The Commander × Profession system is inspired by Guild Wars 2's nine professions.

ArenaNet, NC and Bilibili have revealed Mistbound, a new digital collectable card game set in the Guild Wars universe.

Designed for both single-player and multiplayer experiences, Mistbound combines the franchise's MMO heritage with tactical deckbuilding gameplay. It draws on Guild Wars' lore, characters, art and music while introducing a battlefield system centred on movement and positioning.

Players take on the role of a commander, deploying cards onto a 5x3 tactical grid where units and commanders can move and reposition throughout each match.

Cards will also be able to move in multiple directions during a turn, creating opportunities for tactical plays such as flanking, knockbacks, pulls and shifting offensive or defensive formations.

New ways to play

Mistbound brings together ArenaNet's Guild Wars intellectual property, NC's development expertise and Bilibili's community-focused approach. The companies said player feedback will play a key role in the game's ongoing development, particularly as competitive strategies and community-driven content evolve over time.

"We felt it was time to give Guild Wars fans a new way to play together, inspired by the card game roots of the franchise, where they could compete in a competitive PvP arena in a CCG game space," said ArenaNet studio head Colin Johanson.

“Having all those experiences they love of the characters and creatures and the sounds of the world of Tyria brought to life in CCG."

NC producer of Mistbound Hwang Sunwoo commented: "One challenge with pursuing deep strategic combinations in card games is that the cards themselves can easily become overly complex.

"Rather than placing that complexity on individual cards, we wanted to express it through the battlefield. Our goal is to create a CCG that, over time, continues to offer more choices and gameplay possibilities, and one that players can enjoy for the long term."